Nickel Asia’s 20th annual medical-surgical mission benefits over 500 patients

Last updated on February 21st, 2019 at 08:22 pm

Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC) conducted its 20th annual medical and surgical mission held from February 13 to 19.

The mission completed 597 surgical cases—229 major and 339 minor operations on cleft palate and lips, hernia, gall bladder stones, goiter, ovarian cyst, myoma, hemorrhoids, cysts, breast mass and other lump removals.

The surgical procedures benefited residents in and around the mining communities in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Island and Rio Tuba in Palawan.

Among the beneficiaries from this year’s mission was 60-year-old Mila Peralta, a resident of Surigao City. Mila had a volleyball-size mass under her arm that she had been carrying for the past 30 years. It took a while for Mila to come to the mission. Last February 12, after a major operation that lasted almost six hours, her life changed. Her daughter Teresa, who accompanied her, smiled and cried when her mother had her first meal after the operation, sans the tumor.

Another beneficiary patient was Reynald Salvador from Narra, Palawan. He had a massive growth in his right chest that was estimated to weigh about 50 kilograms. The lump, diagnosed as angiomyoma, started growing from Reynald’s chest when he was 15. It was only removed after 27 years, now that he is 42, when Reynald was brought to NAC’s Medical Mission last week. Reynald went home after a couple of days of rest following four hours of surgical procedure. He is a new man.

Dr. Bimbo T. Almonte, the medical director for the RTN leg of the mission, said a bigger challenge was persuading members of the communities to come forward and not hesitate to accept NAC’s offer of free medical-surgical procedures.

“Some residents from far-flung barangays continue to dilly-dally in seeking medical help. They have various concerns, ranging from financial and logistical issues. Our goal as a responsible member of these mining communities is to totally eliminate any unease the communities may have of these medical procedures,” Almonte said.

The missions started 20 years ago in Rio Tuba Nickel Mining (RTN), the NAC subsidiary in Palawan. Eight years ago, the mission was extended to cover Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Island where three other NAC subsidiaries are based—Cagdianao Mining, Hinatuan Mining and Taganito Mining.

Each year a team of volunteer medical experts would convene for the six-day annual mission—three days in Surigao and three days in Palawan. This year, the medical team had grown to 75-strong, most of whom are repeat returnees to the mission.

Dr. Archie LaMadrid, the head surgeon who has been with the mission from the very beginning, said, “the medical team are proud of the numbers of accomplished operations, it keeps us going.”

LaMadrid said the 297 surgical procedures completed in Rio Tuba this year alone is a record. Last year, the major and minor procedures done in RTN totaled 182.

Dr. Robinson Baron, the original proponent of the mission, said they are looking forward to coming back next year.

“The members of the communities that NAC serves acknowledge the impact of the mission. In the 20 years we have been doing this, eight years in Surigao and Dinagat, many lives have been changed for the better. After all, how often do you get the opportunity for a special surgical procedure free of any charges. We take care of the patients. We take care of our communities, that is our commitment,” NAC President Martin Antonio G. Zamora said.