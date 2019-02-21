How the top health-food trends will change in 2019

Last updated on February 21st, 2019 at 05:54 pm

Year 2018 was packed with different health-food trends, but the most popular ones involved plants. The vegan lifestyle gave birth to the flexitarian, and environmental issues are cemented in the public conscience. Is this set to continue in 2019?

Well, yes. Environmental issues are the No. 1 priority for 2019, and health-food trends are going to be based around plants, eco-friendly packaging, and eating “retro” food like our grandparents.

Before we take a look at 2019’s health-food trends, let’s recap on what graced your plates in 2018.

What food trends were hot in 2018?

First off—we wanted to know exactly what was in our food.

• Labels

The transparency of food labels was given a huge boost when the US Department of Agriculture demanded better labels on seafood sustainability, Fair Trade certification and animal welfare.

Then, in December 2018, the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard was announced. This standard requires food manufacturers, retailers and importers to disclose all bioengineered food—which we know as GMO foods.

Becoming more aware of what the food industry serves up was a huge topic in 2018, with many of us actively searching labels for poor nutrition and welfare standards in favor of better quality and environmentally friendly products.

• Edible flowers

People are often surprised that you can eat flowers, thinking of them as decorations or sweet-smelling gifts. But edible flowers are plants, and they were sprinkled on meals in abundance. Lavender, hibiscus and pansies adorned restaurant meals and Pinterest cocktail recipes.

Flowers are full of healthy vitamins and antioxidants. They can lower blood pressure and fight heart disease. So let’s hope this health-food trend lasts into 2019.

• Mushroom powders

Already a staple in vegetarian and vegan diets, mushrooms were given a technological boost and turned into powders for easy consumption.

Reishi, lion’s mane and chaga fungi were stirred into tea and coffee by folks looking to boost their well-being and mood. Mushrooms contain beneficial chemicals that potentially fight cancer, boost the immune system and calm stress.

• ‘A matcha made In heaven’

And speaking of tea—matcha lost none of its popularity in 2018.

This green tea powder, packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, made a healthy and tasty change from coffee. Studies show it helps with weight loss, as it’s practically devoid of calories and it fires up your brain and metabolism.

How will food trends change in 2019?

2019 looks set to take 2018’s health diet trends even further with a firm emphasis on plants and environmental health.

1 Putting the planet first. Food trends for 2019 are gathering pace, and leading the way is our demand for eco-friendly packaging.

Plastic is out. We want a container, straw or microwavable dish that decomposes and doesn’t float around in the ocean for 500 years.

Manufacturers have taken note, and they’re pushing out eco-friendly packaging.

Your local shop will offer paper grocery bags, and sandwiches will be protected by beeswax wraps in 2019. Check out the stainless-steel straws or biodegradable paper straws that will start to replace the current plastic ones. You’ll be encouraged to bring out your own reusable cup and cutlery to restaurants too.

Saving our planet is the top health-food trend for 2019, and it can’t come soon enough.

Hot on the heels of the eco-friendly packaging trend is plant-based food.

2 Plant-based diets. The popular rise of vegan food is set to continue into 2019.

Restaurants and fast-food outlets are already offering plant-based alternatives as health-conscious folks steer clear of cheap meats and factory farmed animal products.

Studies show that plant-based diets reduce the likelihood of heart disease, including heart attacks, stroke, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, all of which are fueled by poor food intake.

A plant-based diet is popular because people want the flexibility to eat meat if they want to. Plant-based doesn’t mean going fully vegan—it means choosing a plant-based alternative when you want too. So that’s a mushroom burger or a Quorn fillet instead of chicken nuggets. Expect to see meatless meat options everywhere in 2019.

3 CBD—What? cannabis? Cannabis is set to be the next big thing in 2019. Cannabis going mainstream is all about CBD oil.

CBD oil is a compound derived from the cannabis plant. It isn’t psychoactive and it won’t get you high. It’s legal and can boost your health.

Studies show that CBD is packed out with chemicals that soothe anxiety, aches and pains, inflammation and eczema. Its available as edible CBD oil, or CBD-infused creams and moisturizers.

Adding a spoonful of CBD oil to morning coffee or hot chocolate is a super-simple whole-body health boost. Expect to see this trend ramp up in 2019 as people look for no-hassle ways to improve their health.

(Editor’s note: The use of CBD oil is allowed in the US and some other countries, but here in the Philippines, the proposed Philippine Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act, which seeks to legalize medical marijuana for medical purposes, is pending before the Philippine Senate.)

4 A gut feeling. Gut health is set to be a big trend in 2019.

Studies show that poor gut health brought about by a low-quality diet lacking in fiber and the overuse of antibiotics leads to a poor gut biome.

Healthy bacteria in your gut can help prevent inflammation, support weight loss and boost your overall well-being.

In 2019 we’ll see more products available that boost gut health, including prebiotics, probiotics, sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi and kombucha. You’ll also spot gut-healthy probiotics making their way into mainstream foods like granola.

5 Get fat. Healthy fats have been a popular food-diet trend for years, but 2019 looks set to push it through the roof with the ever-popular keto diet.

A keto diet focuses on low carbohydrate intake that makes your body burn fat instead of glucose. This is called “burning ketones,” and it can lead to healthy weight loss when done sensibly.

Our grandparents knew that eating fat is good for you, but they tended to burn fat off with a more active lifestyle.

The internet and sedentary jobs mean we don’t carry out as much activity as they did, but healthy fats still remain healthy.

For example, omega-3 fatty acids improve your hair, teeth and skin condition, but not everyone likes to eat fish.

6 Snack yourself happy. One of the biggest pitfalls to a healthy diet is hunger. When we’re hungry, snacks are always on our minds. Bring on 2019’s trend of healthy snacks.

Healthy upgraded snacks are set to be the next big health-food trend. Instead of breaking your diet at the workplace vending machine or buying a chocolate muffin in Starbucks, you can snack safely with the knowledge that you aren’t breaking your diet.

Even chips are going slim line with organic avocado oils, and you’ll see free-range, GMO-free plant-based snacks in every supermarket.

Bear in mind that these healthy snacks aren’t always good for you—if you’re hungry, snacking on fruit and nuts is a better option.

7 Collagen boosting. Collagen plays a big part in the health and vitality of our skin, and studies show that boosting collagen can lead to a better appearance and improved self-confidence.

Collagen is a protein that can be eaten, as well as applied to your skin. Manufacturers make collagen supplements from meat and fish sources and sell it as a powder that can be added to drinks.

You’ll probably spot a coffee shop selling collagen-infused protein shakes this year.

2019’s health-food trends are eco-friendly

2019 is set to be the year where we ditch packaging that damages our environment, we turn towards plants as a main source of nutrition and we infuse our drinks with health-boosting powders such as CBD, MCT and collagen sources.

Whatever you choose to eat this year, keep yourself healthy with a sensible balance of vitamins and minerals, and get plenty of exercise.

Source: www.bewellbuzz.com

