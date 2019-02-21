Four things that make us undesirable at the gym

Last updated on February 21st, 2019 at 06:39 pm

The gym or health club is a place where like-minded people congregate to meet their fitness goals and strive to be better versions of themselves. We may be motivated by different reasons, take on varying workout programs and exercise philosophies.

Be that as it may, all of us who hit the gym would want to peacefully coexist with fellow gym denizens. Good behavior and proper etiquette is key. Here are four things we should avoid doing, if we wish to not be labeled an undesirable gym denizen.

Having bad hygiene

Just because we sweat buckets doesn’t mean we have to smell the part and inconvenience others by scattering our body odor all over the place. Applying an anti-perspirant or deodorant is a basic courtesy we must afford others in the gym if we anticipate that our body’s natural scent may be particularly overpowering. Wear clean, fresh clothes when working out. Don’t be that person that others avoid being around due to bad hygiene.

Working out while sick

People hit the gym to stay fit and healthy. If you’re feeling under the weather and don’t happen to be in tiptop shape but still don’t want to skip gym time—whether it be a cold, cough, sore eyes and whatnot—you run the risk of infecting others and further exacerbating your own condition. No one wants to catch what you have. Sneezing and coughing your way through a workout does not exhibit a positive fitness mindset. It only makes you inconsiderate. Working out while sick is not a good idea for you, and for others.

Leaving equipment all over the place

Shared facilities and equipment are there for everyone’s benefit. Dumbbells, gym mats, barbells and plates have their designated storage areas. This makes it easier for members to seamlessly access gym equipment. Leaving equipment where they should not be disrupts this orderly system. Besides, a dumbbell left in the middle of nowhere can cause a person to trip and result in a nasty accident. No one admires that guy who stacks heavy plates on the barbell and just leaves it there after he’s done.

Sweating waterfalls

Sweating is inevitable when working out. However, others are oblivious to the puddles they are creating and the trail of sweat they leave behind on gym machines. Make sure to wipe down equipment after use. Also, bring a gym towel to wipe yourself off and spare others the trouble of having to deal with sweat drenched machines and benches.

The key to proper gym etiquette is mindfulness. As with most things in life, let us be considerate of others so we can coexist and harmoniously reach our respective fitness destinations.