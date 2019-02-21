Duterte pushes joint sea patrols to fight piracy

DAVAO CITY—President Duterte has called on other East Asia countries to undertake joint anti-piracy sea patrols, as he highlighted each nation’s vulnerability to the growing sea-borne threat.

“We have to be one in our patrols,” Duterte told a gathering at the SMX Convention Center here commemorating the 25th year anniversary of the founding of the Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines-East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga).

He added: “We are doing commerce. Our navies must be vigilant.”

“But let me very clear to the heads of states. My order to my navy is to blast them [pirates] off the Earth. If there are pirates in our territory or in the high seas, my orders are: blast them to kingdom come,” Duterte stated.

In the latter half of the decade, the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), which has publicly announced its fealty to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or Isis, has turned to sea piracy.

It was previously known to engage in the kidnapping of foreign nationals and locals for hefty ransom, occasionally beheading captives and uploading video footage online.

“It’s just the same. They [ASG bandits] are arrested. They go to prison. You do not have witnesses because the victims, once they are freed…would not even wait for a minute to issue a statement.

They go home because they are scared. So justice seems to be an illusion. It’s a mirage actually floating in the seas,” Duterte said.

He branded the ASG as bandits with no souls. “And I am telling the military forces: finish them [ASG bandits] off.”

“So once again, Indonesia, Malaysia, we have to band together. The world is changing, including the economy. It could go either bad or very bad or it could go well, but we will have to go into a bad level and I hope we can survive it,” he added.

Two years ago, the anti-piracy watchdog, Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia, or ReCAAP, counted 59 abductions in the Sulu-Celebes Sea region, many of these suspected to be carried out by the ASG.

The number was recorded between March 2016 and July the following year. And only in July 2017, the ASG executed three Vietnamese sailors.

The ReCAAP has since advised the shipping industry “to exercise extreme caution and even re-route their vessels to avoid the dangerous areas.”