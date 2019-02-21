Banks’ interest in TDF still rising, tenders for 7-, 14-day tenors up

BANKS’ interest in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s (BSP) liquidity siphoning facility continued to rise on Wednesday—yielding higher bids and lower rates during

the week.

Data from the Central Bank showed oversubscription in both the short and medium tenor of its term deposit facility (TDF) on Wednesday, with bids both increasing for the week’s auction.

Banks’ tenders hit P38.116 billion in the BSP’s seven-day TDF, rising from the P28.079 billion seen in the previous week and shooting above the P20 billion offered by the Central Bank for the week.

Similar movement was seen in the 14-day TDF, where banks’ bids hit P33.589 billion on Wednesday, up from the previous week’s P27.259 billion and also above the BSP’s P20 billion offering for the week.

Only the 28-day TDF deviated course, showing slightly decreased tenders during the week from the previous week’s P12.752 billion down to P9.188 billion on Wednesday. This is below the P10-billion offering for the week.

The TDF is one of the BSP’s liquidity absorption facilities to management circulation in the economy.

As banks bid to park funds in the BSP’s facility, the TDF effectively siphons off a part of this structural liquidity from the financial system to bring market rates closer to the BSP’s main policy rate.

Rates wound down across the board during the week, with the seven-day facility registering the biggest decline to hit 5.1248 percent during the week from the 5.1565 percent in the previous week.

The 14-day facility yielded a rate of 5.1659 percent from the 5.1828 percent in the previous week, while the 28-day facility hit 5.1822 percent from the 5.1839 percent in the previous week.

Just last week, BSP Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo told reporters that small fluctuations in the BSP’s auction facility shows the seasonality of liquidity conditions in the country, and said that timing should be considered when observing monetary conditions.