PPCRV gets clearance to access Comelec server

Last updated on February 20th, 2019 at 12:20 am

THE Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) will once again be allowed to access the main server of the Commission on Elections for the automated May 2019 polls.

This, after Comelec recently designated PPCRV as its citizen arm for the upcoming midterm polls.

“Wherefore, the instant petition is granted. The PPCRV is hereby accredited as citizens’ arm of the Commission under the latter’s direct and immediate control and supervision in the forthcoming elections,” the Comelec en banc said in an 11-page resolution.

Under the issuance, PPCRV will be given a work station connected to the Comelec server of its Automated Election System (AES) so it can conduct its unofficial parallel count.

The poll watchdog will also be furnished with audit logs and/or audit trails of the VCM.

It will also be furnished with electronic copies of the computerized voters’ list and project of precincts.

In approving PPCRV’s application to become its citizen arm, Comelec cited the group’s long track record of effectively helping the commission in manning the elections.

Established in 1991 by the Archdiocese of Manila, PPCRV became a partner of Comelec during the elections in 1999, 2008, 2012, and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections held last year.

“Over the years, PPCRV has played a major role during and in-between election time by mobilizing its volunteers to man polling precincts in the country, and helping safeguard and integrity of the ballots, ensuring meaningful electoral process, and campaigning non-stop for voter’s education and information on key issues,” Comelec said.