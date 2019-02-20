Government asked: After Duterte, will infra projects go on?

CONSTRUCTORS want legislators to pass a law institutionalizing the “Build, Build, Build” program to ensure projects listed under it will be financed and completed by administrations after President Duterte’s.

Trade Undersecretary Rowel S. Barba said on Tuesday the government and constructors have approved the road map for the construction industry. One of the recommendations of the road map was to pass a law that will institutionalize the Build, Build, Build program.

He said this is necessary to secure funding and prioritization for transportation and public-works projects listed under the ambitious program initiated by the Duterte administration.

“One of the recommendations of the road map, as desired by the industry, is to legislate the Build, Build, Build so the next administrations will be required to continue it. This is at least to mandate the relevant agencies [to complete public works] for continuity,” Barba explained.

The Build, Build, Build program is the present leadership’s centerpiece program for the economy intended to fill in the infrastructure backlog of the Philippines.

The government will spend P8.4 trillion until 2022 for various big-ticket public infrastructure, including 75 flagship projects. In the process, this will push up the ratio of infrastructure to GDP to 7.4 percent by the end of the President’s term.

Whether or not the Build, Build, Build program will be legislated, industry players are expecting construction spending to sum up to P40 trillion or even as much as P130 trillion from 2019 to 2030.

Philippine Constructors Association Inc. Executive Director Barry G. Paulino told reporters this can be hit as long as the government keeps its momentum on infrastructure buildup. He also said crafting a comprehensive infrastructure plan that will last for at least 10 years will give constructors the needed boost to hit this spending target.

Under the road map, the construction industry is looking at growing its employment—now at 4 million strong—or 9.5 percent of the total Philippine work force last year.

“I think [the current labor force of the industry] is at 4 million. Hopefully, we will be able to increase employment by 10 percent or even 20 percent [over the duration of 10 years],” Barba said.

The trade official added the industry’s optimism is at a high on the back of strong demands in the real estate and tourism sectors.

“The demand for residential houses is still strong. On the tourism side, admittedly there is a lack of hotels. We need more of them. That is one of the reasons our country is lagging behind tourist arrivals, because other nations have cheaper hotel fees. Why? Because they have more hotels,” Barba explained.