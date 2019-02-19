P600-million Naia 2 makeover completed in Q1 of 2020

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to complete the P600-million makeover of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 2 by the first quarter of 2020, a government official said on Monday.

Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) General Manager Ed V. Monreal said with the renovation of Naia 2 now in “full swing,” the government expects project contractor A.G. Araja Construction and Development Corp. to complete the facelift initiative by March next year.

“We started last September 2018 and despite the challenges, we shall proceed as planned. I say challenge because we are business as usual despite ongoing works. We hope to deliver on our promise to finish everything by March next year,” he said.

The project involves the replacement of damaged floor finishes, and the restoration and chemical cleaning of stained floor finishes in the arrival and departure passenger movement areas.

Aside from these, the contract also calls for the replacement of damaged ceilings, baggage claim area and elevated roadway; and the repair of 32 skylight roofing materials.

The contractor will also upgrade the walls, columns, beams and soffit finishes at the arrival and departure passenger movement areas, as well as the aerobridge areas and elevated roadways.

Replacement of glass doors at the predeparture gates and fixed bridge gates, and cleaning and polishing of metal frames, metal louvers and claddings will also be undertaken.

Monreal said a marked improvement will soon greet passengers with the expansion of the departure check-in hall and the arrival baggage area.

The work includes the construction of a drop wall, installation of structural framing, installation of new glass wall panels and partitions, glass doors and metal ceiling panels.

To complement the expansion of these two areas, additional air-conditioning system, power, lightings, fire protection, electronics and communications systems will also be installed. The contractor will also build a power room to host additional power supply requirements.

Likewise, it will fix and waterproof exterior ledges, walls, beams, soffit, pathways and pocket gardens, and add tubular bars at the bottom of existing railings at the well-wishers area.

Display systems and public address system will also be improved.

“Given the spatial constraints that we have in Terminal 2 vis-à-vis the growing passenger traffic, we assure air travelers that we are doing all we can to be of better service to them. We appeal to all airport users to bear with us at this time,” Monreal said.