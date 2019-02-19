Keep a piece of Singapore and #SupportLocalSG at ShopDesignOrchard

Last updated on February 19th, 2019 at 12:29 am

(SINGAPORE) – An exciting new retail showcase has opened on Orchard Road. Located on level one of Design Orchard, the showcase of homegrown design talents features over 60 local brands, showcasing the best of their designs across categories such as fashion apparel, accessories, beauty and lifestyle products. Throughout the year, shoppers will be treated to thematic events, workshops and showcases that will truly elevate their shopping experience.

Naiise, a homegrown retailer who is a strong advocate for local design, creativity and entrepreneurship, will operate the retail showcase at Design Orchard. The team at Naiise continues to pursue its commitment to nurture local talents leveraging their retail expertise by launching a mentorship programme that will provide holistic and practical guidance for emerging and new-to-market brands at the showcase.

Supported by the Singapore Institute of Retail Studies, the mentorship program will help brands identify their key development areas with the guidance of lead mentors from successful local companies such as Motherswork, Asylum and Unlisted Collection.

“We are excited to be operating the retail showcase at Design Orchard to make local design accessible via a dynamic retail experience enhanced by technology. Furthering our goal to offer support to local brands, we are also delighted to be able to offer mentorship programs to help our brands grow. We believe the retail showcase at Design Orchard will raise the profile of local designers to both local and international shoppers alike and in the process, foster greater appreciation for their heritage, design, craft and passion,” said Naiise CEO, Dennis Tay.

Open to the public from 10:30am to 9:30pm daily, this retail showcase hopes to raise the profile of independent designers, and in the process, groom and hone the skills of local talents. Ultimately, it is envisioned to develop and cultivate a supportive and collaborative space for sustainable brand growth as a community.

2019 events to look forward to

More than just a retail space: shoppers can look forward to a series of workshops by local designers and artists as well as mentorship programs that will be held at the workshop space and showcases throughout the store. Expect an exciting lineup of activities from arts and culture, craft, fashion, and fitness. One thing’s for sure – it’ll be an exciting year ahead at Design Orchard!

Over the next few months, exciting events await! Kickstarting the workshop series is a Modern Gold workshop which is sure to get jewellery enthusiasts amped up for Chinese New Year! From April to May, shoppers can look out for a traditional textile showcase and learn the art of Javanese batik and block printing through a workshop helmed by local designers.

An immersive, elevated shopping experience

At the Design Orchard, retail meets technology to provide an elevated shopping experience. Expect interactive mirrors and automated table totems where you can find out all you need to know about a product or similar recommendations with a simple touch. Complete the experience with Design Orchard’s signature fragrance, specially designed by scent partner AllSense. Guiding your design-led discovery is a calm and cooling aroma made with a unique blend of rich, white patchouli and local spices of cardamom and nutmeg built upon warm base notes of amberwood, blond woods and suede musk. For the opening, Design Orchard and Adeline Tan from Mighty Yellow have collaborated for an art piece that will demonstrate the creativity of Singaporean artists, to be featured within the space for the first half of the year. Be a part of this community and shop from a dizzying array of more than 60 labels ranging from fashion, accessories, beauty, lifestyle and souvenirs. Here are some exciting highlights:

A treasure trove of Singaporean gems

From beautiful fashion finds, amazing beauty products, down to the chicest home furniture, the Design Orchard houses a wide-range of local gems that will be the perfect pasalubong to your family.

For fashion, there are brands like The Missing Piece with elegant cheongsams for any occasion, WEEKEND SUNDRIES with its minimalistic, light and airy womenswear, and other creations that champion understated beauty which include David’s Daughter, Dotted Line, Esse, GINLEE Studio, CRUISE, KNITS, MATTER, QLOTHE, Reckless Ericka, Rye, THYINE, Yacht 21 and Ying The Label. A variety of other top-quality clothing brands catered to men and children are also found within the space such as Q Menswear, and kid’s shop Chubby Chubby and XOXO JOY. A few unisex options for fashionistas also include Depression and Wet Tee Shirt.

Whether it’s hitting the beach or the gym, there are also plenty of choices for sports apparel and accessories at the Design Orchard. Choose from sustainable women’s swimwear from August Society for mix-and-match flexibility, or modest yet distinctly feminine with PINK SALT. Get active for your next workout with trendy pieces from Kydra.

Complement your fashion with accessories like cute iron-on and sticker patches from Pew Pew Patches. Grab some scarves from Binary Style with its architecturally inspired designs, Martha Who with its modern takes on traditional batik, or Trebene made with ethical luxury cashmere. Stand out further with travel-inspired shades by Rocket Eyewear and superhero themed footwear by Freshly Pressed Socks.

Spruce up looks with a myriad of stunning jewelry from socially-responsible brands like EDEN + ELIE, from statement piece designers like Blithe & Merry and IVONOVI, or from minimalist minds like Protesta, State Property and The Mindful Company. Gem lovers can look forward to Alexandra Alberta’s designs recognised for its design-led, edgy and colourful collectible gemstones as well as Stringwares’ charm bracelets embedded with semi-precious stones.

For bags and wallets with interesting stories, look no further than Gnome and Bow’s fantastical bags, TRESSE’s traditional leather bags rich with stories, while those of ethical and sustainable production are narrated with bags from 72smalldive. If luxury leather bags are more up your alley, check out the exclusive selection of leather bags by Ling Wu.

There are also countless skin care products to help customers achieve the perfect complexion like cruelty-free and nature-derived RE:ERTH products, as well as PERA Skincare, a Design Orchard exclusive inspired by traditional Peranakan folk beauty practices.There is also ANIA’s skincare line which is inspired by Africa’s most ancient beauty secrets and local perfume label, Singapore Memories, which seeks to bring Singapore’s vintage perfumes back to life.

At craft perfumery, Oo La Lab, you’ll smell it even before you see it! Lined with bottles of essential oils at the counter, check out their line of handcrafted fine fragrances, ranging from Eau de Parfums and candles, to reed diffusers.

Bring the fragrances of Singapore into your home with Artisan of Sense’s handcrafted candles and organic room sprays that offer a sophisticated blend of the natural and the luxurious. For long-lasting minimalist plant-based fragrances, consider Singapore-inspired luxury home scents specially formulated for warmer climates that are also alcohol-free and vegan-friendly by TEMPLE Candles.

Add some hints of Singaporean design to your home with pieces from Onlewo who are reimagining their local and Asian heritage with intricate pattern designs, Plain Vanilla Home who are known for beautiful baskets, ceramics, and marble tables, or Doob or Softrock who are known for vibrant and colorful pieces. There are also pillow covers and coasters with images of unique Singaporean life from Photo Phactory, while The Little Red Box offers a line-up of gifts including folders, magnets and notebooks designed based on memories of past and present Singapore.

Stationery lovers can look forward to Actseed Co and The Paper Bunny, offering custom stationery on top of its range of ready-to-purchase lifestyle products in stores.

If you’re hungry from retail therapy, satisfy your sweet tooth with baked goodies by Plain Vanilla, delectable chocolates by premium chocolatier, Benns Chocolate or rock sugar sticks by JEWELS in an assortment of flavours like Singapore Sling, French Vanilla, Lemon Fiesta, Jujube and Classic. They can be taken as a candy and/or paired with coffee, tea, sparkling water and cocktails.

Those looking for healthier options can look to tea offerings from Monogram Tea and Sucre, as well as sauces made from premium natural ingredients from Kwong Woh Hing.

Products with a purpose

Design Orchard also houses The Animal Project (TAP), a social enterprise which celebrates, showcases, and supports persons and artists with special needs. Its beautifully designed range of products include art pieces, gifts, home and lifestyle products. With your support, artists earn royalty through the sales of these products. At least 50% of TAP’s profits will also be donated to a charity of TAP’s choosing.

The retail showcase at Design Orchard is a one-stop shop for local designer products. Feel great while you shop knowing you are doing your part to #supportlocalsg and empower the local design scene!