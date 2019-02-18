Govt crafts contingency plan to deal with ASF outbreaks

THE Philippines has readied a contingency plan that outlines the measures and protocols that the government will undertake to deal with possible outbreaks of the dreaded African swine fever (ASF) in the country.

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) said it has come up with the third version of its ASF Contingency Plan (ASF-CP) which details the government’s action plan in case of a local outbreak.

“This contingency plan is important as it would determine the procedures that should be undertaken by the government if ever there would be an ASF outbreak locally. This is like the avian influenza protection program,” Dr. Joy Lagayan, BAI’s focal person for ASF, told the BusinessMirror in an interview.

“The contingency plan outlines the command structure and responsibilities of every concerned stakeholder during an outbreak,” Lagayan added.

BAI OIC-Director Ronnie D. Domingo told the BusinessMirror that the present version of the contingency plan will be updated as needed whenever new information on ASF becomes available.

Domingo also appealed to stakeholders, especially to Filipino consumers and tourists, to cooperate in implementing the plan.

The BAI has flagged pork products, particularly those brought in by returning Filipinos overseas, as possible carriers of the ASF virus. The virus could thrive in processed meat products and could be transferred to live hogs.

“It’s on paper but it would need a multisectoral approach in implementing it. If we put x-ray machines, foot baths, but if Filipinos would insist on bringing pork products into the country, then we might still lose the fight against ASF,” Domingo said.

He said meat products from countries that Manila has banned from exporting pork to the Philippines will be confiscated and destroyed. Pork products from other countries should have the necessary sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance.

Requirements

The BAI said implementing the plan would initially require P41 million for the procurement of laboratory equipment, diagnostic kits and information materials. The amount does not yet include indemnification and payment to hired laborers, to strengthen the agency’s capacity in monitoring ASF.

“We are still determining the amount, in consultation with higher officials so we will be ready in case there is an outbreak,” Domingo said.

The ASF-CP, a copy of which was obtained by the BusinessMirror, has outlined precautions to be taken to avert the entry of the virus in the country such as an import ban on infected countries, swill feeding and the application of biosecurity measures in ports.

The plan calls for the identification of three zones and the corresponding radius that the government would declare once a farm is positive for ASF: infected zone (1 kilometer from the affected farm); quarantine zone (7 km) and surveillance zone (10 km).

The ASF-CP details the actions to be undertaken in each identified zone, such as closure of farms and slaughtering of affected animals in infected zone, while movement of hogs is limited in quarantine zones.

Some of the provisions of the ASF-CP came from the government’s experience in handling outbreaks of Ebola reston and avian influenza.