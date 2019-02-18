Foreigners list ‘the good, the bad and the ugly’ in PHL–Tourism poll

AS the Department of Tourism (DOT) launches a refreshed “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” advertising campaign, a global survey indicated the challenges to the country’s goal of becoming a major tourism player. This includes overcoming foreigners’ perceptions about the country’s rampant poverty, lack of adequate infrastructure, traffic congestion and safety risks.

At the same time, the Global Survey on Foreign Tourists: Perception of the Philippines and the Branding Campaign ‘It’s More Fun in the Philippines’ 2016 by Nielsen Inc. also acknowledged common beliefs about the Philippines in terms of desirable vacation offerings, and the warmth and hospitality of Filipinos.

Using the survey results, the media research firm offered tweaks to the advertising campaign and communications program of the DOT to boost visitor arrivals. One option suggested targeted strategies per cluster of tourists. Another option suggested was for the DOT to undertake similar strategies across markets from increasing the Philippines’s digital presence, strengthening the Philippines brand itself, to improving the potential tourist’s interest in the country.

The DOT had earlier implemented two phases in its advertising campaign: the first, in 2012, sought to increase the general awareness on the Philippines; the second, in 2015, produced ads promoting various destinations such as Davao, Boracay, Cebu, Manila, Iloilo, Banaue, among others.

The DOT aims to attract 12 million visitors by the end of 2022, from this year’s target of 8.2 million. Last year, some 7.1 million foreign tourists visited the Philippines, an historic-high despite the target of 7.4 million missed by the DOT. Over 61 percent of the foreign visitors were from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) region (530,309) and East Asia (3.84 million).

Lack of info in Europe

OF the European respondents (dubbed “The Explorer” due to travel motivation and country’s distance to the Philippines), 44 percent were aware of the Philippines as a vacation destination, but only 6 percent intended to visit it. (Asean destinations were ranked lower primarily because of their distance.)

Those who know of the Philippines and have visited it before see it as an “affordable vacation destination, with untapped/unspoiled nature and a unique culture; diversity is something that they expect from the [destination].” The respondents particularly viewed Filipinos as “happy/positive disposition, warm, welcoming, hospitable, easy to communicate with,” because most speak English.

But the survey noted the “lack of information about the Philippines often leads to wrong impressions. Non-visitors claim they have no clear motivation to go to the Philippines for vacation.” Further, the survey showed “negative news about the country gives the impression that [the country is] unsafe, poor and underdeveloped,” while visitors also shared some of their experiences on traffic and poor infrastructure during their stay.

For Canadians and Americans (“No-Frills Traveler”), 76 percent of the online respondents were aware of the Philippines, but 14 percent only intended to visit. (The same view was held of other Asean destinations.)

The positives, for the Philippines, are its “beautiful nature, ease of communication, diversity of activities, happy laid-back people and its good hotels. ” The negatives, however, were the “overly visible poverty, traffic, dirtiness, tight security in malls and the expensive airfare.”

Similar regional offerings

THE Japanese, Indians, Saudis, and Australians (“The Great Escape”) have a high awareness of the Philippines at 66 percent, but only 8 percent of the respondents intended to visit.

They noted “amazing and relaxing nature spots, especially in terms of marine-related activities; warm weather beaches especially Boracay; friendly and hospitable people, and knows how to communicate in English; currency is lower compared to one’s own country; and the beautiful Spanish and Chinese history, and existing old churches.”

Among the negative perceptions include “minimal activities to do; difficult traveling from one place to another; lack of security to keep visiting tourists safe (e.g., Abu Sayyaf); underdeveloped and numerous slum areas; more expensive in accommodations, food and activities than similar destinations, such as Thailand or Cambodia; lacks promotions on the country and quite unpopular compared to other Asean countries.”

Most Asians (“The Quick Getaway”) don’t consider the Philippines as a vacation destination despite its proximity because they don’t see it as unique, especially when compared to their respective countries. Negative perceptions about the country are prevalent (e.g., unsafe, dirty, traffic, poor roads, lack of halal food, long journey to destination, “chaotic” airport, corruption, terrorism, etc.) and outweigh the positives (e.g., beach, cheap, rich history, natural attractions, etc.)

Improving the message

Nielsen suggested two options for the DOT to improve its messaging through its ads.

Under the first option, Nielsen said there was still a need to raise awareness of the Philippines itself, especially for the Europeans, considered larger-spending and longer-staying tourists. For the other markets, Nielsen suggested to strengthen the conversion rates, in the case of the North Americans; improve the quality of perception of the Philippines (Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, Australia); and differentiate the Philippines from other regional destinations (Asean countries).

For its second option, Nielsen suggested to “hit all markets,” by reinforcing the country’s digital presence (“Create buzz online; explore making use of key influencers, e.g., celebrities, politicians; make use of positive testimonials”). The research firm also endorsed the continued use of the destination-based advertising campaign and highlighting their diverse offerings, but with a strengthened Philippines branding.

Finally, Nielsen suggested the DOT “build on authenticity by leveraging on our people and unique culture, this will also help to differentiate us from other countries.” It added that communications must include elements that involve the tourist’s motivation to choose a country, e.g., cuisine, culture, city attractions and the promise of relaxation.

The survey, a copy of which was obtained by the the BusinessMirror, was conducted in 19 countries via focus group discussions and online interviews, with respondents ranging from 25 to 60 years old (FGD), and 18 years and above (online interview). None of the respondents had Filipino ancestry.

Respondents were categorized based on their proximity to the Philippines and their motivation for travel: The Explorer (Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany and France); the No-Frills Traveler (Canada and US-New York and Los Angeles); The Great Escape (Japan, India, Saudi Arabia and Australia); and Quick Getaway (Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand).