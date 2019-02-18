Farm groups eye TRO option vs rice tariff law as prices sink

THE farm-gate price of palay— which has already sunk to P14 per kilogram from P20 per kilogram—is seen to further decline once the harvest season starts, following the enactment of the rice tariffication law last Friday, and this has caused alarm among rice industry stakeholders.

Some of them are leaving open the option to seek a court restraining order if the implementing rules of the new law would deepen the damage to their sector.

Philippine Farmers Advisory Board (PFAB) Chairman Edwin Y. Paraluman said the buying price of traders for palay suddenly declined in January as they anticipated the passage of the rice tariffication law, which would liberalize

the industry and would make the importation easier.

“Traders do not want to buy anymore. Even before the tariffication the prevailing buying price was just, P14 per kilogram to P15 per kilogram,” Paraluman told the BusinessMirror on Sunday. “Farmers are now going to the NFA [National Food Authority] because everyone else is buying their produce at very low price.”

Paraluman, who represents the farmers’ sector in the NFA Council, said they are worried that the farm-gate price of palay could decline further to a breakeven level once the market is full of imported rice.

“Our production cost is around P12 per kilogram, and if the buying price would be only at P12, then we’re dead,” he said. “And that is possible. Right now we are just importing through the out-quota program and the price is already P14 per kilogram. So, the difference between P14 and P12 is just P2,” he added.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said the drop in the farm-gate price of palay could be “a result of speculation fueled by the anticipated flooding of the market with cheap imported rice, which is expected with the opening up of the market.”

“Initially, there would be a drop in the buying price of palay, but the farmers are expected to adjust by increasing productivity with funds coming from tariffication,” he said.

“Properly used, the RCEF [Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund] could actually increase the productivity of Filipino rice farmers because farm mechanization alone will increase production efficiency and reduce postharvest losses estimated at 16 percent of total production,” he added.

Furthermore, Piñol said he doesn’t see the local rice market being oversupplied in the near future due to the thin volume of staple being traded abroad.

“Even if the importers would want to bring in huge volumes of imported rice, there is not much rice supply available in the world market,” he said.

“As it is now, the volume of rice traded in the world market every year is only about 40 million metric tons, of which about 38 million is already committed to specific non-rice producing countries,” he added.

How much can NFA absorb?

Meanwhile, Paraluman said they are also concerned over how much volume the NFA could absorb or purchase from local production given its limited budgetary support this year of P7 billion.

“If their budget is depleted, then where will they get their funds for buying palay?” he asked aloud, adding that the NFA’s P7-billion subsidy can only purchase around 340,000 metric tons of palay based on the food agency’s present P20.70-per-kilogram buying price.

Piñol and NFA OIC-Administrator Tomas R. Escarez are cognizant that the buying price of palay has started to fall since, and vowed to help farmers to their fullest capacity.

“We are now able to buy palay from non-traditional regions due to the decline of prices. Like, for example, in Mindanao, we are buying a lot in that region,” Escarez said in a recent interview. “We are prepared for the influx of farmers that would sell their produce to the NFA. We have an instruction from the Department of Agriculture [DA] to prepare for it.”

Last resort: TRO

Nonetheless, Paraluman said they are waiting for the final copy of the signed Rice Tariffication Act and its implementing rules and regulations (IRR) to determine the next measure or action the industry will undertake in relation to the liberalization of the industry.

Paraluman disclosed that one of their options is seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) from the court and questioning the legality of some of the provisions of the law.

He added that a questionable item in the law for them is the provision that effectively overrode Presidential Decree 4, or the NFA Charter, without directly amending the said measure.

Furthermore, the PFAB chairman said rice industry stakeholders are complaining that they were not consulted about the law at the Senate level, where Senate Bill 1998, which is the basis of the law, emanated from.

“We are still planning to question the law before the court. But we are still studying it,” Paraluman said. “But if we see that the IRR would be somehow favorable to the farmers, then we might not push through with it. It is our last resort,” Paraluman added.

Raul Q. Montemayor, national manager of the Federation of Free Farmers Inc., said his group is willing to support anyone seeking a TRO on the rice tariffication law.

Rice industry stakeholders submitted their position paper to Malacañang last week containing the provisions of the rice tariffication law that they want to be amended or changed. Two of the most important things that the industry is lobbying for is the retention of the NFA’s regulatory power over the rice trade together with its marketing power, or its capability to sell cheaper staple in the market.