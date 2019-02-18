DA to ban pork, pork products from Vietnam over African Swine Fever

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has decided to impose an importation ban on pork and pork products from Vietnam after products from the Southeast Asian nation reportedly tested positive for the presence of African Swine Fever (ASF) virus.

“Yes, we intend to ban pork from Vietnam while waiting for the official clarification from Vietnam veterinary authority,” Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) OIC-Director Ronnie D. Domingo told the BusinessMirror when asked if the government is going to ban pork products from Vietnam following a report of Taiwan News.

Taiwan News reported over the weekend that Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture (COA) confirmed that a sample of pork product from Vietnam tested positive for ASF.

This was also the first product sample from outside China, which is currently struggling to address its ASF outbreak, to contain the dreaded animal disease, according to Taiwan News.

Pending an official memorandum order authorizing the country embargo, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol has ordered BAI to implement the importation ban already starting February 17.

Piñol said he will sign the memorandum order officially banning pork products from Vietnam on Monday (February 18).

“The Philippines is one of the few countries in the world which is free from livestock diseases, including Foot and Mouth Disease,” he said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“Vietnam is the latest to be included in the list of countries which could not ship pork and pork products to the Philippines because of the ASF,” he added.

As of February 17, the World Organisation for Animal Health’s World Animal Health Information System database does not show any reports from Vietnam regarding a possible ASF outbreak in its domestic hog population.