Bicam OKs scientists’ no limit on honoraria, delay in retirement

Filipino scientists in government will no longer have any limitations on the additional amount of honoraria they can receive and will have the option to delay their retirement under the ratified bill amending the benefits of science and technology (S&T) personnel.

In a statement, the House of Representatives said it has approved the bicameral conference committee report reconciling the House and Senate bills on the benefits of S&T personnel.

The reconciled measure seeks to amend Republic Act 8439, or the “Magna Carta for Scientists, Engineers, Researchers and Other Science & Technology Personnel in the Government,” which aims to empower Filipino scientists and expand the country’s pool of S&T experts and motivate them to continue working for the country.

“S&T personnel not employed by the Department of Science and Technology [DOST] but are involved in science and technology activities may also avail [themselves] of the benefits of the measure upon certification of the head of their agency that they are involved in research and development or other scientific and technological activities,” the Office of the Speaker said.

The House of Representatives said the ratified bill states that the government shall not impose a limit on the amount of additional honoraria that may be received by S&T personnel from externally funded grants.

The bill also stated that services of a scientist due for compulsory retirement may be extended for a maximum of five years provided that he or she has mental and physical fitness.

The extension of the term of service should also be for a research project that is included among the priority research and development programs of the DOST.

Rep. Alfredo Vargas III of the Fifth District of Quezon City said in the explanatory note of House Bill 1833, one of the bills eventually consolidated into HB 8734, that the developments in S&T have contributed significantly to the country’s development because they advance the economy and improve health systems, education and infrastructure.

As such, the state must invest in the human resources of those in the S&T field to promote technological advancement in the country.

For his part, Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte Jr the Second District of Camarines Sur observed that the lack of support for and unnecessary restrictions to the scientific community has led to many Filipino scientists seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

“Hence, there is an ample need to support scientists, researchers, engineers and the like. The government must incentivize their position within civil service to better the scientific sector in the country,” he said in the explanatory note of HB 6670, which was also consolidated into HB 8734.

The report consolidates HB 8734, which was principally authored by Reps. Vargas; Michael Romero (1-Pacman); Enrico Pineda (1-Pacman); and Villafuerte, with its counterpart Senate Bill 1534 principally authored by Sen. Loren Legarda.