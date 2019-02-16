Tanduay Athletics spikefest unwraps

THE Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF)-Tanduay Athletics Under 18 Boys and Girls Volleyball Championships get under way on Sunday at the Tanduay Athletics Volleyball Center—formerly the Cantada Sports Center—in Taguig City.

Eight teams in both boys and girls divisions are competing in the one-day event at the multicourt center with Dr. Otie Camangian acting as tournament director. PVF referees from different provinces will supervise the matches.

The roster of teams include Infanta and Lucban from Quezon, Dasmariñas and Imus from Cavite, Balanga from Bataan, Pasig City, Muntinlupa, Antipolo, Laguna and Baguio City.

Players come mostly from public schools under the Department of Edudation.

As always, there are no entry fees and all participants will be treated to sumptuous meals, flowing drinks and comfortable overnight accommodation.

The event will have a fiesta atmosphere as only the Cantada family—noted for its hospitality—could provide. The center boasts of a pool, a Jacuzzi, billiards table and a basketball court with a wooden floor that is exactly the same as the ones installed at the Mall of Asia Arena and Araneta Smart Coliseum.

The tournament is supported by Tanduay Athletics and sportsman Bong Tan Jr.