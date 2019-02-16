Duterte signs law providing bigger discounts for political ads

Last updated on February 16th, 2019 at 12:28 am

Bigger discounts on political advertisements can soon be availed by registered political parties and eligible candidates during the campaign period.

This as President Duterte already signed into law the measure on Thursday as confirmed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Under Republic Act 11207, discounted rates for bona fide political candidates and political parties are now at 50 percent for television and 40 percent for radio while the rate for print was retained at 10 percent.

This will be computed from the average of the published rates charged in the last three calendar years prior to the election.

The new law seeks to amend Section 11 of Republic Act 9006 or the Fair Election Act.

Prior to the enactment of the new law, media outlets charge registered political parties and bona fide candidates a discounted rate of 30 percent for television, 20 percent for radio and 10 percent for print over the average rates charged during the first three quarters of the calendar year preceding the elections.

Citing the prohibitive costs of placing political advertisements in TV, radio and print, the senators said the measure will aid voters to be more informed about their preferred candidates.