Duterte partially vetoes tax amnesty bill

Last updated on February 16th, 2019 at 12:37 am

President Duterte signed into the law on Thursday the Tax Amnesty bill but he partially vetoed some provisions under the measure, particularly the general amnesty provisions.

Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea revealed in a text message shared to reporters that the bill was partially vetoed.

The signed law or Republic Act 11213 seeks to enhance revenue administration and collection by granting an amnesty on all unpaid internal revenue taxes imposed by the national government for taxable year 2017 and prior years. This is with respect to estate tax and other internal revenue taxes and tax on delinquencies.

While the copy of the measure has yet to be released publicly, the BusinessMirror learned of the part that was vetoed through a reliable source.

Tax amnesty is an opportunity granted by government to a specified group of taxpayers to pay a defined amount in exchange for forgiveness of a tax liability relation to a previous tax period or periods without fear of criminal prosecution.