Empowered Women Brought Together at the 2019 Asia Women’s Summit

Last updated on February 15th, 2019 at 06:42 pm

The Asia Women’s Summit 2019, held recently at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, focused on empowering the women and developing the nation. Presented by Airspeed and Bio-Oil, the summit gathered a roster of inspiring female powerhouses who shared how they overcame their obstacles while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Speakers shared their own success stories and imparted the valuable lessons that have helped shape them into the strong women they are today.

Among the summit’s speakers were Department of Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat, who shared her advocacy for sustainable tourism in the Philippines. Multi-platinum songwriter Jana Stansfield serenaded the crowd with an empowering song celebrating women, while maritime industry expert Atty. Iris Baguilat focused on employee engagement and satisfaction in the workplace. MFT Group of Companies CEO Mica Tan spoke on family legacy, and ABS-CBN Foundation Managing Director Susan Afan closed off the summit by discussing how empowering women is an important part of nation building. Another powerhouse female who continues to thrive in a male-dominated industry, Rosemarie P. Rafael, Chairman and President of logistics company Airspeed, served as moderator during the morning panel discussion.

Asia Women’s Summit continues to break boundaries and lift women up year after year, and 2019’s summit was no different. In the words of Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat: “Our nation’s success largely depends on us women. We can fight, we can achieve, we can dream”.