Telemedicine delivery available now in Quezon province

LUCENA CITY—A brand new kind of health service delivery system is now available in Quezon province with the launching of telemedicine system which uses modern method of virtual service of medical professionals to patients in far-flung areas of the province.

“The specialists at Quezon Medical Center have set up a system where medicine it delivered to a patient in any town, hospital or clinic in the province. It is the first of its kind in the country,” Quezon Gov. David Suarez said during the launch and demonstration of the telemedicine system at the Quezon Convention Center here on Monday.

Initially, three telemedicine units—bought from the United States at P1.3 million each—will be installed in Quezon Medical Center here, Bondoc Peninsula District Hospital in Unisan and San Francisco District Hospital in San Francisco. These medical equipment provides real-time experience and result through chat and video consultation with doctors such as vital signs, blood pressure, ECG, ultrasound and auscultation, among others.

Grace Santiago, provincial health officer II, did the actual demonstration of the modern medical apparatus during the launch attended by Suarez, Vice Governor Samuel Nantes, House Minority Floor Leader and Quezon Third District Rep. Danilo Suarez, provincial legislative board members, provincial government department heads and barangay chairmen from the province’ four districts.

Calabarzon Regional Health Director Eduardo Janairo, guest speaker at the event, supported and recognized the provincial government’s initiative in finding ways of continuously improving and strengthening the health delivery system of the province.

Aside from speedy response for the medical needs of patients, Suarez sees the need for a wider partnership of medical specialists not only in the country but also in other countries through the use of the telemedicine system.

The governor also distributed health coupons to each of the barangay chairman of the province’ fourth district worth P25,000 which entitled the recipients to a range of free medical assistance and medicines.