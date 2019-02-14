PhilHealth assures coverage for measles cases

Last updated on February 14th, 2019 at 01:21 pm

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has guaranteed the public that confinements due to measles are compensable following the recent declaration of measles outbreak in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and other parts of the country by the Department of Health.

“Patients with no active PhilHealth coverage can avail [themselves] of the benefits thru the Point of Service (POS) program where they are instantly afforded with health insurance. If found to be financially incapable by the hospitals’ social worker, the government will pay for premiums of one-year PhilHealth coverage effective at the time of their availment,” said PhilHealth acting president and CEO, Dr. Roy B. Ferrer.

PhilHealth coverage for measles ranges from P7,700 to P25,700, with uncomplicated cases being paid at P7,700 while pneumonia in measles at P15,000. Confinements due to measles complicated by meningitis, however, are compensated at P25,700.

The state health insurer declared that even nonmembers can also avail themselves of PhilHealth benefits when needing confinement due to complications of measles.

For the financially capable, patients will be allowed to pay at least a year’s worth of contributions for them to enjoy the benefits, the PhilHealth chief said, adding the POS can be availed of only at any PhilHealth accredited government-owned health-care provider institution.

Meanwhile, the PhilHealth said that indigent, sponsored, Kasambahay, senior citizens and lifetime members and their qualified dependents are also entitled to the “No Balance Billing Policy” which guarantees zero out-of-pocket on the part of the member when confined at the ward of any government facility.

Parents of unvaccinated children, on the other hand, are urged to bring their children at any government hospital or health center to avail themselves of free measles vaccines.

“Vaccine is still the first line of defense. We encourage our members to have their children vaccinated against measles.

However, when already confined, we assure our members and even nonmembers that PhilHealth is here to provide them with the financial protection they need,” Ferrer said.

The DOH has declared an outbreak as cases have increased in the past weeks.

Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III also urged parents to have their children vaccinated.

Based on data presented by the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, the number of measles cases at the National Capital Region from 1 to 19 of January 2019 has reached 196 cases as compared to 20 cases reported in the said region at the same time period in 2018. For the whole year of 2018, NCR registered three, 646 measles cases as to against 351 cases in 2017.

Duque reiterated to parents and caregivers that measles vaccine “are safe and have been in use worldwide for decades now.”

“Please bring your children to the nearest health center for free vaccination,” Duque said.

Duque also urged health workers to reach out to parents to provide them the best available information to allay fears, correct misconceptions and encourage vaccination.

Related to this health threat, other regions under tight watch by the DOH include regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, CAR, Caraga. These regions need to, likewise, scale-up their response against measles and having all unvaccinated children vaccinated against measles, a proven effective and safe measure to further stop its spread, is required.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It is transferred from person-to-person by sneezing, coughing, and close personal contact. Its signs and symptoms include cough, runny nose, red eyes/conjunctivitis, fever, skin rashes lasting for more than three days.

The disease’s complications included diarrhea, middle ear infection, pneumonia (infection of the lungs), encephalitis (swelling of the brain), malnutrition, blindness, which may lead to death.

“Nutritional support and oral rehydration are important measures to increase body resistance and replace lost body ﬂuids caused by coughing, diarrhea and perspiration,” Duque said, adding that immunization and Vitamin A supplementation of nine-month-old children are the best defenses against measles.

The DOH is advising mothers, the public to bring all suspect cases to the nearest health facility for early treatment and proper case management.