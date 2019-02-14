Gutoc laments arrest of Ressa

Last updated on February 14th, 2019 at 10:05 pm

The detention of Rappler’s Maria Ressa sends a chilling message to all critics of the government. This according to Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc.

Gutoc called on President Duterte to be fair to Ressa and not send the wrong signal, not only to the whole country, but to the entire world as well that legitimate dissent in the Philippines is punitively punished.

Gutoc, a former journalist, said she understands the situation of Maria Ressa.

“She does not belong in jail just for doing her job and for being an honest professional. She belongs in the press room where she can expose the truth and help those whose cause needs to be brought into the light,” she added.

It was Rappler who first reported Gutoc’s resignation from the Bangsamoro Transition Council due to the rape joke said at the height of the Marawi Siege.

“Rappler, like Maria Ressa, does our country, especially our democracy, a great service. It should not be demonized for undertaking its sworn oath. Maria Ressa and Rappler are both part of the Fourth Estate, and helps in instilling check and balance in our country,” Gutoc said.

“Huwag po nating etsa pwera si Maria Ressa sa hustisiya. I ask President Duterte to be fair to her and all those who express legitimate dissent because in the end, we all want what is best for our beloved country. I stand with Maria Ressa and everything she stands for. To Ms. Ressa, we are here and you are not alone,” she said.