Government troops overrun NPA camp in Laguna

GOVERNMENT troops overran on Thursday an encampment of the New People’s Army in Laguna, killing one rebel and recovering homemade bomb parts, police and military officials said.

Elements of the Army’s 1st Infantry Battalion attacked a temporary camp of the NPA at Sitio Pinamintian, Barangay San Buenaventura, Luisiana, Laguna at past 9 a.m., triggering a firefight with at least 20 rebels occupying the camp.

The 1st IB is under the 202nd Brigade, commanded by Brig. Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr., the unit responsible for dismantling several rebel encampments in Southern Tagalog.

The rebels tried to defend their camp but were forced to withdraw, leaving behind a dead comrade, and magazines for firearms and bomb components, including detonators.

Meanwhile, the Army has beefed up its manpower with new snipers and graduates from the Scout Ranger.

Brig. Gen. William Gonzales, commander of the First Scout Ranger Regiment, presided over the closing ceremony for graduates at the Scout Ranger headquarters at Camp Tecson in Bulacan.

The ceremony was attended by Army chief Lt. Gen. Alberto Macairog and Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, who was the guest speaker and who led the pinning of Scout Ranger and Scout Sniper Badges on the graduates.

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Louie Villanueva said that in addition to the class of SR 206-2018, the Philippine Air Force has one graduate while the Philippine National Police has 16, bringing the total number of graduates to 146.

The students from the SR 206-2018 class underwent 10 months and one day of training while those from the SS 25-2018 (Sniper) class went on seven months and three days.