Eat your heart out at Gen Korean BBQ House!

Last updated on February 14th, 2019 at 12:41 am

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Gen Korean BBQ House! Experience the TASTE OF LOVE this February 14, 2018 at Manila’s best all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ house. Choose from a wide variety of Unlimited U.S. Premium meats and seafood, including Steaks, Angus Beef, Pork Belly flavour, Shrimps, and Calamari – best paired with bottomless wine! Gen Korean BBQ House offers only the best cuts of meat and the freshest seafood to ensure the best dining experience. For an even bigger treat, dine at Gen this whole month of February for one cheesy love month celebration. Gen Korean BBQ House is launching their CREAMY CHEESE inclusion absolutely FREE!

What are you waiting for? Drop by at Gen Korean BBQ House at SM by the Bay today! For reservations, call Gen Korean BBQ at (02) 541-27-66 or (+63) 917-621-8249.

Gen Korean BBQ House is located at Bldg J, Unit 7 – 16, SM By The BAY, Mall of Asia Complex