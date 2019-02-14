DFA warns Poland-bound jobseekers: Be sure you’ve job orders from POEA

Last updated on February 14th, 2019 at 09:49 pm

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday advised overseas Filipino workers to deal only with licensed recruitment agencies with approved job orders from the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA).

“The DFA reiterates its reminder for Filipinos seeking job opportunities in Poland to only transact with licensed recruitment agencies with approved job orders from the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA),” it said in a statement, after the Philippine Association of Service Exporters, Inc. (Pasei) reported about the thousands of careers in Poland that it said Filipinos can apply for.

Chargè d’Affaires Maria Alnee Gamble of the Philippine Embassy in Warsaw said Filipinos should ensure that they have a valid working permit, a working visa and a written employment contract before leaving the Philippines.

She also warned jobseekers against recruitment agencies that charge excessive fees since the Embassy received information from Pasei that Poland is a “no- placement fee” destination the DFA added.

According to the Embassy, Poland usually provides foreigners coming from outside the European Union with temporary residence for up to three years depending on the length of their employment contract and work permit.

The Embassy also reminded Poland-bound OFWs “that their work permit is only good for work with the employer indicated on the permit and to be mindful of their obligations to their employers.”

Chargè d’Affaires Gamble said the Embassy is maintaining its recommendation for the suspension of deployment of Filipinos for work in the road transport sector.

The warning came in view of the issues concerning the working conditions of Filipinos who worked as trailer truck drivers in Europe.

Last November 2019, the DFA rescued at least 40 distressed OFW truck drivers in Germany and Poland due to “poor working and living conditions.”

The DFA said the truck drivers they rescued were recruited in the Philippines and “it is possible that some of them were victims of human trafficking.”

The Philippine embassies in Oslo, Berlin and Warsaw worked closely with DFA personnel in extending assistance to the drivers. The DFA reported that the POEA Office in Geneva, Switzerland had already discussed the OFWs’ situation with their employer.

Earlier, the DFA reported the rescue of 22 OFW truck drivers who had also suffered living and working in “deplorable” conditions in Denmark.

Meanwhile, Charge d’ Affaires Gamble said Filipino jobseekers should only deal with recruitment agencies who practice ethical recruitment and keep the welfare of Filipino workers in mind.

Pasei announced the labor prospects in Poland after its officials conducted a marketing mission in Eastern Europe. They recommended that skilled and unskilled Filipino workers, unsure of retaining their jobs in the Middle East, could have a better chance of working in Poland

The agency found out that many OFW have grown fearful of their tenure in the Middle East because of the erratic swings of crude oil prices, threatening the long-term prospects for their jobs.

Pasei said thousands of jobs are available in Poland for skilled and unskilled workers especially, in the manufacturing side where experience is not necessary in many of the jobs.