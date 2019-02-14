Comelec may ask Congress for supplemental budget

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it may request for supplemental budget from Congress as it is still unclear if the agency’s request for additional funds is included in the 2019 General Appropriations Bill.

Comelec Spokesman James B. Jimenez told the BusinessMirror on Wednesday that the agency is awaiting word from lawmakers if they granted the P1.3 billion proposed by the agency so it could train and compensate volunteers for this year’s elections as mandated by Republic Act 10756, or the Election

Service Reform Act.

“We still have no report if they approved the [budget] restoration. So we still haven’t decided [on the supplemental budget proposal],” Jimenez said.

Jimenez issued the statement after the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced on Wednesday it expects President Duterte to approve the country’s P3.7-trillion 2019 budget within the first quarter of the year.

The Comelec said it was only allocated P1.9 billion for its volunteer training, which is lower than the P3.2 billion it had requested.

Aside from tapping the agency’s savings, Jimenez earlier said the Comelec is considering asking Congress for supplemental budget.

“Congress could do whatever it wants. If they want to do that. If they want to go in that route, then it is fine with us,” Jimenez said.

He said it would be more preferable for the agency to include the money in its allocation for 2019.

Jimenez also disclosed that the Comelec has yet to receive an official request from the DBM to exempt the administration’s big-ticket projects from the election spending ban, which will take effect next month.

The DBM said it will ask the Comelec to exempt the 75 big-ticket infrastructure projects costing some P500 billion to avoid delays in the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program.