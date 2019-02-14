Bicam on ‘Murang Kuryente’ bill convening soon

THE Senate and the House of Representatives will convene a bicameral conference committee soon to resolve differences between their respective versions, approved on third and final reading, of the proposed “Murang Kuryente Act.” The measure is seen to help the public obtain savings in their power bill by tapping the government’s share of Malampaya funds to cover the stranded costs of the National Power Corp.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Economic Affairs Committee, told the BusinessMirror on Tuesday the bicameral committee will likely convene after one week, when the House contingent is back from a short break.

The two chambers went on break on February 9, and will be on recess until May 19 for the midterm elections. However, Gatchalian said the committees he heads—economic affairs and energy—will resume work shortly, “as we could use the time during the break to thresh out key issues at committee level and conduct hearings” while Congress is in recess.

He said he got word that his counterparts in the House for the bicameral panel on the Murang Kuryente bill will be available “after one week.”

The main difference between the versions approved by the two chambers on third and final reading, before they adjourned on February 9, is mainly the percentage at which Malampaya funds will be used for the purpose of paying for the stranded costs and, thus, shaving off the bills of energy users, Gatchalian noted.

The House version will use half, or about P120 billion, of the Malampaya funds for the Murang Kuryente bill’s intention; the Senate version, however, proposes to use the entire amount of over P207 billion.

Gatchalian explained they opted for fully applying the funds to the Murang Kuryente’s purpose in order to make power customers “feel the difference” from the savings arising from implementing the law. In total, he estimates the public will get a total reduction of P1 per kilowatt-hour, which translates to “close to 8 percent of your total bill.” This, he said, is savings that “can truly be felt.”

The bill, which seeks to reduce the electricity rates by allocating the government’s share from the Malampaya natural gas project for the payment of the stranded contract costs and stranded debts, missionary electrification and environmental charges of the National Power Corp. and the feed-in-tariff allowance was approved by the Senate on third and final reading on February 4.