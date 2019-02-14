700-million people employed but mired in poverty – ILO

Last updated on February 14th, 2019 at 10:18 pm

DESPITE being employed, around 700 million people worldwide still languish in poor living conditions due to their substandard quality employment, according to a new report from the International Labor Organization (ILO).

In its World Employment and Social Outlook (WESO): Trend 2019 report, ILO blamed this on the failure of many countries to meet their labor-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) issued by the United Nations.

The SDGs include targets for addressing inadequate economic security, material well-being and equality of opportunity.

ILO, however, noted that “at the current rate of progress, attaining the goal of decent work for all, as set out in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 8, seems unrealistic for many countries.”

ILO Director of Research Damian Grimshaw said this resulted in 700 million people living in extreme or moderate poverty despite having employment.

“Being in employment does not always guarantee a decent living,” Grimshaw said in a statement.

ILO noted this is true for countries in the Asia-Pacific region, which have the highest poverty rate.

“While social protection has been significantly extended in some countries, it remains extremely low in those countries with the highest poverty rates,” ILO said.

The latest WESO tagged the Asia-Pacific, which includes the Philippines, among the most promising regions due to expectations that its economic growth will continue up to 2020, but at a slower rate than in previous years.

It said this will result in the region registering unemployment rate, which will stagnate to 3 percent up to next year.

ILO, however, expressed concern over the large number of workers who lack job security, written contracts and the income stability in the region.

It is a sentiment shared by local labor groups, and most recently by the government, prompting numerous reforms in its policies for contractual employment.