Low inflation, high growth ‘sweet spot’ seen for 2019

Last updated on February 11th, 2019 at 01:27 am

AFTER sailing through turbulent waters in previous years, the Philippine economy is geared up to return to the so-called sweet spot of high growth and low inflation this year as price pressures dissipate and election-related spending is expected to raise economic activity.

Following the announcement of the inflation print last week, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) research forecast that inflation will continue to go down just as growth will start to pick up as the year progresses.

“With inflation now in a downtrend, the economy has the opportunity to return to the sweet spot of low inflation and high growth just as election spending boosts overall demand,” BPI Lead Economist Emilio Neri Jr. said.

“We note that growth during election years is usually faster compared to the growth in nonelection years,” he added.

In 2016 for example, when the most recent presidential elections was held, the Philippine economy grew 6.9 percent, up from the previous year’s 6.1 percent. The same trend holds true for the 2013 election, when gross domestic product (GDP) growth that year hit 7.1 percent, up from the 6.7 percent in the previous year.

The 2010 elections saw the biggest jump in economic growth as GDP expansion surged to 7.6 percent during the year, following the 1.1-percent growth seen in 2009.

In 2018, the Philippine economy grew at 6.2 percent, while inflation averaged at 5.2 percent for the year.

For this election year, BPI forecasts growth to hit an average of 6.9 percent, while inflation is seen to go down to 3 percent during the year.

No reason to cut rate

With these expectations, BPI argued that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will have little reason to cut its interest rates early this year.

“With the 6.5-percent to 7-percent growth momentum still intact and with demand remaining strong, we still believe the BSP has little reason to adjust its policy rate throughout 2019.

After just hiking its policy rate by nearly 200 basis points, the BSP will likely pick low-hanging fruits before considering an RRP [reverse repurchase facility] cut,” BPI said.

“To alleviate the liquidity challenges faced by the financial system, the BSP will likely prioritize cutting the RRR by 2 percentage points or more in 2019 over a policy rate cut,” it added.

The other low-hanging fruit that the BSP will likely pick over cutting its main policy rate is its operation of purchasing foreign currencies in the spot market.

“By keeping its policy rate attractive to portfolio flows, the BSP will be able to replenish its international reserves and infuse much-needed liquidity in the funds market,” BPI said.

Neri also argued that a “premature” rate cut from the BSP will not be beneficial for the local economy’s track for the year.

“We think that reducing the policy rate is still premature considering the uncertainties abroad which could lead to a sharp peso depreciation. The current level of rates allows the Central Bank to prevent foreign-exchange volatility while it rebuilds its foreign reserves,” Neri said. “Instead, this gives the central bank the space to reduce its RRR as early as May,” he added.