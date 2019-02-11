Lawsuit over budget possible–minority solons

Last updated on February 11th, 2019 at 01:18 am

By Jovee Marie N. dela Cruz & Butch Fernandez

A RECOURSE to the courts remains in the cards for lawmakers from both chambers of Congress opposing some P75 billion in what they call “questionable insertions”in the P3.757-trillion national budget for 2019.

The chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations on Sunday said lawmakers will question before the Supreme Court any veto message that President Duterte’s close advisers may succeed in having him issue in their supposed bid to restore the insertions that they had already moved to realign during the final bicameral meetings to reconcile both houses’ versions of the bill.

Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr., the panel chairman, said he will join Sen. Panfilo Lacson Sr. and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon in questioning the insertions if Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles make a move to restore the P75 billion in the budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

According to Andaya, both the Senate and the House have realigned the P75-billion Department of Budget and Management (DBM) insertion.

“We knew that the funding source for the insertion was clearly pork. The infrastructure projects inserted by the DBM at 4 a.m. of July 22, 2018, were not vetted by the DPWH,” he said.

Congress is now preparing the transmission of the proposed 2019 General Appropriations Act (GAA) to the Palace for President Duterte’s signature. The national budget was ratified on February 8 by the two chambers.

“In case the two Cabinet members succeed in this evil scheme of vetoing the 2019 GAB [General Appropriations Bill] to restore the P75-billion insertion, I will join Sen. Lacson and Sen. Drilon in questioning the veto message before the Supreme Court,” Andaya said in a statement.

“Sen. Ping Lacson is correct with his observation that the P75-billion insertion in the National Expediture Program [NEP] was a conspiracy between the DBM and the previous House leadership [of former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez],” he said.

“I find it interesting how the DBM can maneuver to restore its P75-billion insertion in the final print of the 2019 General Appropriations Bill, which has already been approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives,” he said.

“My unsolicited advice to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, the new spokesperson of DBM Sec. Ben Diokno: Be careful with the crafting of the veto message, for it will just lead back to where it all started. The public never forgets that you were part of the previous House leadership as chairman of the Appropriations Committee,” he added.

“I do not know where Sec. Diokno gets the gall to call the 2019 NEP, with DBM’s P75-billion insertion, as the President’s budget. The President is not part of the conspiracy between the DBM and the previous House leadership. It will be a great disservice and disloyalty for few Cabinet members to drag the President into this mess,” he added.

Andaya said it is Congress’ job to scrutinize the NEP as part of its budget-authorization function.

“Now that Congress has fulfilled its job in correcting the P75-billion gaffe, Sec. Diokno and Sec. Nograles are back to the drawing board to restore it in the 2019 GAA via a veto message,” he added.

Lacson’s lament

Lacson lamented over the weekend the multibillion-peso insertions seen as pork-barrel allocations but described as “institutional amendments” by other lawmakers.

“My intention was to bring out in the open each individual amendment because there were claims that these are institutional amendments, such as those in the Senate version,” he said in an interview on Saturday with DWIZ.

He likened the “reciprocal consensus” among lawmakers in the bicameral panel that hammered out the final version as a “scratch-my-back-scratch-your-back” arrangement.

Lacson claimed both chambers made “insertions” during the bicameral talks. The Senate’s insertions reached “P188 plus billion,” Lacson said, adding it was Drilon who saw this.

Last year, Lacson said the Department of Health got a P30-billion allocation for DOH facilities in remote areas.

“When Drilon noticed that for 2019 the amount dropped to P50M, he asked what happened, when one of the priorities of the administration, particularly the funding for the agency tasked to carry out its universal health care, was reduced,” contrary to the policy of this government.

The senators, after asserting this was contrary to the administration’s policy, agreed to fill up the funding gap from other items in the National Expenditure Program, he said.

Lacson promptly clarified, however, that this could not be classified as pork barrel.

“No. This is institutional,” he said, adding that Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III approached the lawmakers to clarify this was not part of the pork allocations.