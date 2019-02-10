Seungri in Manila: ‘Tagumpay!’

By Carla Mortel / Photos by Kimberly Lumague

THE success of The Great Seungri Show can’t be measured by numbers.

It was, however, the stronger bond between Filipino VIPs (the fandom) and BigBang’s Seungri, bound by a promise to shine when the legendary K-pop boy group returns from their hiatus in 2020.

The announcement of the concert date in Manila was made on December 28. Met with both pleasant surprise and exasperation, VIPs were only given three weeks to fill up the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on January 19—perhaps the shortest gap from announcement to concert day in the history of K-pop live performances in the country.

Right out of holiday spending, fans were left with so little time to raise the necessary sum to purchase tickets that were limited to just four sections.

As a result, the days leading up to the concert were filled up with frenzied activities by fans who were propping up ticketing-assistance services, offering installment-plan payments, and initiating fan projects to ensure that many of them possibly can get to watch the show.

The absence of promotional activities from YG Entertainment, the talent management company of BigBang, didn’t help in spreading the word that Seungri will be coming to Manila for his very first solo concert, while the local promoter focused on online promotions and sponsorships for ticket getaways. Seungri did most of the promotions on his personal Instagram account.

To pick up the slack, Filipino VIPs took it upon themselves to flood social media, wrote press releases for print as well as online media sites, then placed advertisements on YouTube and Instagram as well as an electronic ad on the MOA globe.

Fans also had to contend with the concert that had only two backup dancers, no live band, no stylist, and no grand stage production, as observed from the preceding Hong Kong leg of the tour—a far cry from those staged in Japan and South Korea last year that were faithful to “The Great Gatsby” concept, the inspiration behind Seungri’s concert.

All these efforts, nevertheless, produced enough numbers of fans on concert day that filled up the venue’s ground floor.

Rising to the occasion

FOR his part, Seungri, known to never give up even if the odds are against him (a take from his past struggle to become a Bigbang member), rose to the occasion and exuded greatness the only way he knows best: commanding the stage with his presence, performance and personality.

He literally opened the show as its host, introduced himself and belted “Bang Bang Bang” as his opening song.

He greeted the audience in Filipino and proceeded to demonstrate the stage lights, speakers, and smoke machines afforded to him. He then about kidded about its limited use, particularly of the smoke machines, but in the end, he said, “I don’t really need these; I got VIPs.”

And that’s what all VIPs needed to hear from Seungri to mark one memorable concert.

A total performer and entertainer that he is, Seungri delivered great vocals, danced, and made fun of his hyungs (seniors) G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung with memes he personally picked online.

When VIPs asked for T.O.P., one of the most endearing moments happened when he reassured VIPs that his colleague was doing all right: “Of all the Bigbang members, he’s most okay.”

Able to hype up the crowd at the right moments, Seungri made VIPs laugh, sing, dance, jump, and jump some more, as he established an amazing rapport with the audience. Some fans also got emotional when he sang “Alone” and particularly “If You” as photos of the rest of the members were shown on the video screen.

FaceTime with mom

WHILE onstage, he received a text from his mother asking for his whereabouts. He then showed the crowd to his mother through Face Time app. It was a touching moment that sealed his relationship with Filipino VIPs with feels likened to bringing his fans home to meet his mom.

A known idol who can speak in Japanese, Mandarin and English, Seungri displayed on stage how picking up a new language was so easy for him. Ryan Bang, who appeared on stage with Anne Curtis, taught him some Filipino words, but the polyglot then asked what Seungri (victory) means in Filipino.

After he found out, Seungri exclaimed: “Tagumpay!”

Instantly, he made a ditty that VIPs quickly sang along following his tune. It became so anthemic, it passed for the fan chant of the night. Seungri even chided, “Can I make a Filipino album now?”

Another surprise came when Seungri and special guest Sandara Park did a duet of “Dahil Sa’yo,” an Inigo Pascual original. Park revealed that Seungri learned the Filipino song in just two days. Fans were thrilled to hear Seungri sing a Filipino almost flawlessly.

As if that wasn’t enough, Seungri also sang the title track from The Great Seungri album “1,2,3!” and changed it to “Isa, Dalawa, Tatlo!” as his last song. He then brought out the Philippine flag as he bid goodbye and exited the stage.

Before he takes his turn and inevitably enlist early this year, The Great Seungri tour was the Korean music idol’s way of touching base with the fans to ease their loneliness for his group BigBang.

Given this task by his hyungs, Seungri is doing just great.