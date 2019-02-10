New albums from the underground

ONE of the best things that happened this new millennium and with regard to the availability of technology was the proliferation of independent and underground music labels, as well as distribution labels, or “distros” for short.

These small record labels and distros have, for more than 10 years now, kept the international scene alive and vibrant. The phenomenon has also allowed for bands and their music to cross borders they never thought they would.

Here are a few, very recent releases from the underground:

“OVERRATED HYPE” by DeathGlam (Cassette release, Aklasan Records)

Heirs to the New York Dolls are here fabulously discordant. The Bay Area-based DeathGlam torpedoes through the five tracks—in under eight minutes, in madcap fashion. The guitars are tortured air-raid sirens amid a twisted cat-fight chorus between vocalists Golda and Chu Chu (bass) and Glam Chowder (guitars).

“GERA KONTRA DROGA” by Namatay sa Ingay (Cassette release, Aklasan Records)

This New York-based punk rock band minces no words about what they think is happening back home. They show their imagination by using soundbytes with their blistering punk raging in the background. The band swears that all the songs are based on true-to-life stories from those affected by today’s events.

When it is his turn to spit out the venom, vocals of guitarist AJ Santos reflect the pain and anger. Bassist Levyn Herrera and drummer Simon Sabuero add the pain laying down a wall of noise close to metal.

ANINOKO/NAMATAY SA INGAY (7-inch vinyl split EP from Ethospine Records and Aklasan Records)

A split EP that rages, “AninoKo” screams for unity and equality after cycles of oppression in their two tracks: “Paghugpong” and “Alipin ng Mundo”—the latter about the plight of migrant workers. Pure angst.

“Namatay sa Ingay,” on Side B, also contributes two tracks: “Pagtapos ng Apoy” and “Ngayon ay Bukas.” The band out of New York City continues to thunder away at a corrupt system that has been in place for so long.

DAGGER/HRVST (7-inch vinyl split EP from Dangerous Goods in Singapore)

The outfit is run by a Filipino expat, with support from China’s Real Deal Records and Manila-based Mutilated Noise Records. It’s a more diverse, yet somewhat similar split record from Hong Kong hardcore band Dagger and Singaporean sludge metal crew Hrvst (“Harvest”).

Only 200 copies of this EP that pummels the listener have been pressed.

While there are no Filipino bands in this EP other than the two labels that helped make this happen, this is a perfect illustration of how the indie and underground scene works with small labels and distros chipping-in to release music in different forms, regardless of nationality.

You will be amazed how there are Indonesian and Malaysian bands whose albums—sung in their native tongues—sell here among Filipino fans. And it is also vice versa, not just here in Southeast Asia, but all over the world.