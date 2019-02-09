Lakers slip past Celtics on Rondo’s buzzer-beater

BOSTON—LeBron James won’t be playing alongside Anthony Davis this season. But he does have a team he’s hoping can build on a big win over its longtime rival.

Rajon Rondo hit a 20-foot jumper as time expired to lift the Los Angeles Lakers over the Boston Celtics, 129-128, on Thursday night.

“I practice those shots all the time,” said Rondo, who hit his first career go-ahead field goal in the final 10 seconds of fourth quarter or overtime. “Couldn’t imagine it being in the Garden though. … This is one I’ll be playing for the rest of my life.”

James had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Kyle Kuzma added 25 points and Rondo had 17 points and 10 assists to help Los Angeles bounce back after a 42-point loss at Indiana on Tuesday.

James is the third Lakers player with a triple-double in Boston, joining Magic Johnson and Elgin Baylor.

“I’m starting to get more and more back to myself,” James said. “Every possession, every quarter, every time I take a hit, I’m able to nudge it off and keep going. I’m working my way back and I’m getting better and better every single minute.”

Rondo was in the right place at the right time for his final shot against the team he won an NBA title with in 2008. Brandon Ingram had his lay-up attempt blocked by Al Horford, but Horford whiffed on the rebound and the ball bounced into Rondo’s hands.

Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, had his eighth straight triple-double, and Oklahoma City rolled past depleted Memphis, 117-95.

Westbrook finished with 15 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds. He now has the longest triple-double streak of his career and is one short of Wilt Chamberlain’s National Basketball Association record of nine straight set in 1968.

Paul George scored 27 points and Jerami Grant added 20 for Oklahoma City, which has won nine of 10.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points for the Grizzlies, who were reeling from the news that franchise cornerstone Marc Gasol was traded to the Raptors for three players.