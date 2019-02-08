Who Bagged the Most Grammy Nominations This Year? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Last updated on February 8th, 2019 at 05:48 pm

Arguably the most prestigious award that can be received in the music industry, the Grammys have been recognising achievements by musicians since 1959. The award show hosted by and presented by the Recording Academy has exploded over the years featuring legendary performances by prominent artists and of course, is revolved around the awarding ceremony.

From Carole King to Green Day, Billy Joel to Bruno Mars, and even Frank Sinatra to Adele, the Grammys has been at the heart of the ever-evolving music industry and this year is no different. Released in late 2018, the list of the 61st Grammy nominees has shown distinct trends, such as dominance of female artists across all awards as well as rap and rap-adjacent artists in major categories.

With the beloved award show so nearby, fans everywhere are already busy predicting who may win and celebrating the nominations of their favourite artists. After all, being nominated alone is already a huge cause for celebration.

Here are the artists who have bagged the most nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards.

1. Kendrick Lamar

With a whopping total of 8 nominations this year, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with the most nods for categories including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. It’s worth noting that for Album of the Year, Lamar’s nomination was for his work on the OST for the beloved hit film, Black Panther.

This brings the rapper’s total Grammy nominations up to 28, and it could add to his already impressive 12 Grammy wins.

2. Drake

Trailing behind first spot by just one nomination is the radio heavyweight, Drake. With 7 nods this year, the rapper has also been nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. His album Scorpion notably included the viral summer hit, In My Feelings which led to the famous #InMyFeelingsChallenge.

This year’s nominations boosts Drake’s overall nods to an incredible total of 42 and could hopefully up his total wins from a current count of three.

3. Boi-1da

With 6 nominations, this Jamaican-Canadian record producer may not be familiar to casual listeners. But a look at his portfolio will tell anyone that Boi-1da is a force to be reckoned with. Having produced for artists like Drake, Eminem, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Rihanna, the 32-year-old has accomplished a lot.

Several of his nominations this year are involved with Drake’s, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. However, Boi-1da’s big nod is for Producer of the Year, non-classical.

4. Brandi Carlile

Tied with Boi-1da with 6 nominations, Brandi Carlile is another artist that may have surprised some fans with her success at the nomination stage of the Grammys. With only one other nomination in the past over the course of six studio albums, this folk rock and Americana singer-songwriter broke through this year as the most nominated female at the Grammys.

Carlile’s nominations include the highly coveted Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Stream The 61st Annual Grammy Awards Live on FOX+ on 11 February at 9am!