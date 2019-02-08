Congress ratifies P3.757-trillion 2019 budget

Last updated on February 8th, 2019 at 09:00 pm

By Jovee Marie N. Dela Cruz and Butch Fernandez



The House of Representatives on Friday ratified the proposed 2019 P3.757 trillion national budget.

This, after the bicameral conference committee approved also on Friday a reconciled version of the 2019 budget during its meeting at the Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Following its ratification, the annual appropriations will be transmitted to President Duterte for his signature. After passing the budget, the Congress went to a break starting February 9 to May 19, 2019 for the midterm elections.

In an interview with reporters, House Committee on Appropriations Chairman Rolando Andaya Jr. announced the abandonment of the one year cash-based budgeting system as proposed in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) and stick to the current multi-year obligation budget.

“We agreed to junk Secretary [Benjamin] Diokno’s one year cash-based system,” said Andaya.

Several lawmakers have expressed their oppositions on the cash-based budget system of the DBM as it slashed budgets of key agencies under the proposed P3.757-trillion national budget for 2019.

The DBM proposed 2019 national budget is cash-based as opposed to traditional, multi-year obligations-based budgeting. The DBM has described it as the more efficient budgeting method since it limits incurring obligations and disbursing payments for goods delivered and services rendered, inspected, and accepted within the fiscal year.

The obligations-based budgeting, meanwhile, is common budgetary practice in the Philippines. It allows appropriations and obligations until the next fiscal year, extending the validity of funds to two years.

Andaya said the cash-based budgeting “will actually cost more harm than good.”

Voting 15-5, Senate passes the 2019 budget bill

Voting 15-5, the Senate passed the 2019 budget bill with Senators Panfilo Lacson, Bam Aquino, Francis Pangilinan, Riza Hontiveros and Minority Leader Frank Drilon casting the negative votes.

In a privileged speech clarifying his vote, Drilon cited reports that all senators were “unfairly accused of getting P3-billion each” in pork barrel allocations.

“There were previous reports that one province in Visayas will get P3.3 billion in infrastructure projects,” says Drilon, adding: “Mr. President, I deny and take exception to these allegations. I want to make of record that the province referred to is not my province of Iloilo.”

Drilon declared that in his 20 years in the Senate, “I have made it a personal advocacy to scrutinize the national budget, which is the most important piece of legislation that goes through the Congress. The national budget is the most effective tool for good governance.”

The veteran lawmaker added, however, in his 20 years of scrutinizing the national budget, “I have never seen or felt an atmosphere as toxic as this year’s budget. Sa totoo lang, ang sakit po sa ulo ng budget na ito, Mr. President.”

“I am not convinced that the 2019 national budget is in sync with what this government wants to accomplish. There is no congruence,” said Drilon adding: “It is unfortunate that we did not have sufficient time to review the reconciled version of the conference committee report. To give my vote to this budget is like signing a blank check. I simply cannot do that, Mr President. It is on this note that I dissented from the conference committee report on the proposed 2019 General Appropriations bill.”

Senator Panfilo Lacson took the floor Friday to express “my dissent and disgust,” deploring multi-billion peso pork barrel allocations for lawmakers in the P3.7-trillion 2019 budget.

This even as Senator Loren Legarda, who co-chaired the bicameral talks that hammered out the fnal version of the budget bill, subsequently stood up to debunk Lacson’s denunciation of the “pork-laden” budget bill.

Invoking personal and collective privilege, Sen. Lacson said he was compelled to take the floor to “discuss the equally compelling reasons of my dissent and disgust” over the pork barrel issue.

For instance, Lacson recalled that “during the interpellations on the proposed 2019 budget, we showed photos, and even official communications from universities that prove how certain legislators actively participate in the implementation of the Tulong Dunong Program. Legislators utilize this program to further their brand of patronage politics and refuse to delete the same even when it had become redundant and superfluous due to the passage of the more comprehensive and inclusive Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.”

Lacson lamented that “for two years now, we have been seeking the transfer of the allocation for the Tulong Dunong Program to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education, adding that for the 2018 budget, “our proposal was flatly rejected.”

For this year, he added that Senator Loren Legarda, the chairperson of the Finance Committee, agreed with his proposition during the budget deliberations. However, Lacson noted that when the second reading was up for approval, Tulong Dunong program has been retained.

“Mr. President, we did not seek for the reduction of the budget for education. What we are up against is the use of a program as a source of pork for legislators and to advance patronage politics. Tulong Dunong program is nothing but a pork masquerading as a scholarship program,” Lacson added.

The Senator recalled that in characterizing pork barrel, “some legislators often hurl at us the definition stated in the Supreme Court’s Belgica vs. Executive Secretary ruling that, and I quote: “the defining feature of all forms of Congressional Pork Barrel would be the authority of legislators to participate in the post-enactment phases of project implementation.”

Lacson said that In an attempt not only to circumvent the law but even to mislead the public, some legislators would argue the Belgica ruling states that pork barrel is unconstitutional only insofar as it confers post-enactment identification authority to members of Congress.

“However, I would like to over-emphasize the Belgica ruling, which defines, among others, the acts that are deemed unconstitutional, and I quote: “(d) all informal practices of similar import and effect, which the Court similarly deems to be acts of grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction.”

The Senator added that by subjecting a government program such as Tulong Dunong to informal practices such as implementation by legislators, “we condone acts of grave abuse of discretion and puts the integrity of the program in question.”

Moreover, Lacson recalled that during the budget interpellations, he raised the exponential increase in the allocation for Other Financial Assistance to Local Government Units-Local Government Support Fund, under the Allocations to Local Government Units (ALGU), from P7 billion to P16 billion.

“The DBM, as the one managing the fund, explained, through the Finance Committee Chairperson, that they were not consulted with the increase nor did they have a list of municipalities for whom the amount will be allocated. In the same vein, the DILG, the Department of Interior and Local Government, expressed that they have no knowledge or participation in the implementation of the fund, Lacson said.

The Senator reported that without consultation and a list of LGUs, “the 7-plus-9-billion increase under the Other Financial Assistance to Local Government Units is a lump sum appropriation. For those reasons, I moved to revert the allocation for Other Financial Assistance to Local Government Units to its NEP level of 7 billion pesos, or a reduction of 9 billion pesos.”

“However, Mr. President, to my dismay, in the second reading version of the Senate, only P8.132 billion was deducted. This means that the Senate version introduced additional 917 million pesos to the original allocation of P7 billion for this fund,” he added.

Lacson quoted the Supreme Court ruling in the Belgica case which, he added, states that ”what beckons constitutional infirmity are appropriations which merely provide for a singular lump-sum amount to be tapped as a source of funding for multiple purposes. “

He then asked his fellow Senators: “were the DBM and the DILG consulted when the Senate introduced the additional 917 million to Other Financial Assistance to Local Government Units? Is there a list of LGUs, and the corresponding projects, that will be funded by this 917 million pesos? If there is, why is it that it was not attached to the second reading version of the Senate? Hindi ko na lang itatanong kung sino na naman ang nagkaroon ng dagdag 917 million.”

“Mr. President, the scrutiny of the national budget is taxing and oftentimes frustrating, but I take on the job to rid of the budget with compulsive corruption,” Lacson said, adding that “the unconstitutional pork barrel falls under the Commission on Audit definition of unconscionable, irregular, excessive, extravagant, or unnecessary; an immoderate budget, and which no man in his right sense would make, nor a fair and honest man would accept as reasonable.”

The Senator reported that Senator Legarda’s counterpart, Representative Andaya, provided members of the Bicameral Conference Committee of House members’ allocations under the 2019 proposed budget.

Lacson laments that “the amounts are revolting. The highest allocation amounted to 8.4 billion pesos and the lowest at 408 million pesos. The allocations for all 241 district representatives reached a staggering amount of 387.727 billion pesos. This is 13.4 percent of the P2.882 trillion new appropriations for 2019.”

Bicam realignment

Meanwhile, Andaya said there is a special provision 2019 GAA reminding the DBM to release the P2.3-billion unreleased internal revenue allotment (IRA) for local government units (LGUs).

Based on the budget documents, the House of Representatives introduced P20.65-billion realignments while senators made P25.4-billion insertations or a total of P46.35 billion.

Andaya admitted the P160-million allocation for each congressman while around P75 billion for all senators.

The bicam also made the following realignments, Senate, P1.77-billion; Office of the Vice President (OVP), P215-million; Office of the Ombudsman, P1.8-billion; Department of Health (DoH), P17.57-billion; Department of Agriculture (DA), P485.5-million; Department of Education (DepEd), P2.5-billion; State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), P2.81-billion.

For the fiscal year 2019, the education sector will get the lion’s share of the national budget while the Department of Public Works and Highways will receive the second highest allocation.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will receive the third largest appropriation this year. The other top recipients shall be the Department of National Defense (DND), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of Agriculture (DA), the Judiciary and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM),.

In his budget message to Congress, President Duterte identified key budget priorities including : intensifying infrastructure development through infrastructure projects in and outside Metro Manila and in local government units (LGUs), and through Information Technology (IT) infrastructures; and expanding programs on human development;

Also included in the priorities are enhancing social services through expanded educational opportunities, universal health for all, and social protection; continuing provisions for the people’s basic needs by ensuring food security and securing meaningful employment; rehabilitating Marawi and moving forward; and building a more secure nation through hiring of more police officers and enhancing the capability of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and ensuring efficient administration of justice.