Federalism’s fate may hinge on elections

THE outcome of the coming midterm elections will make or break the plan of the current administration to push for a federal form of government.

Former Consultative Committee (Con-Com) Spokesman Conrado “Ding” Generoso said the voters’ choice of candidates, particularly lawmakers, in the May 13 midterm polls will determine if their proposed charter will be ratified or not.

To note, members of the House of Representatives and the Senate will decide on whether to use the draft charter of the Con-Com or create their own version that would ultimately be presented to the people for ratification.

“It could be if the federalism issue becomes a strong issue in the election; then it will serve as prelude to the [possible federalism] plebiscite,” Generoso said during the BusinessMirror Coffee Club on Thursday.

Generoso noted that federalism remains a top issue for Filipinos, particularly the youth. He said many of them support the initiative since it will introduce new economic opportunities through a more equitable distribution of government funding in the regions.

“The millennials and members of Gen Z are more receptive to a new system change,” Generoso said.

The Commission on Election (Comelec) earlier said about a third of the 61 million registered voters belong to the youth sector.

Generoso said Con-Com members hope voters will elect candidates who will support their draft charter in its entirety, including its innovative provisions on anti-dynasty in politics.

Generoso is participating in the Senate race in the upcoming polls on May to push for federalism and industrialization.

Last year, the House of Representatives, under the leadership of Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, crafted a charter which greatly diverged from the version of Con-Com.

No less than former Chief Justice and Con-Com Chairperson Reynato S. Puno opposed the Congress charter for allegedly proposing a “falsified federalism.”

Ongoing information drive

GENEROSO said the information campaign for federalism will continue even if President Duterte, he admitted, recently became less vocal with his support for the initiative.

“In fact some members of the Con-Com are still invited as source persons. They also do some training of some speakers. This is a continuing process,” said Generoso, who is seeking a Senate seat under the Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi (KKK) party.

Currently, he said the Con-Com is coordinating with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, as well as schools and universities for the information drive.

The initiative aims to address all the concerns of the local government officials on the changes in government framework if the federal form of government pushes through.

Personally, he said the campaign should first focus on government employees, since they will be the first to be affected by it.

“We are talking here of 1.5 million bureaucrats who will be affected by the shift to a federal system. And naturally the first to resist [federalism] would come from government because they are afraid [about] what will happen to them,” Generoso said.

He said the information drive will serve as the ground work in preparation for Duterte’s expected endorsement of the Con-Com draft charter to the 18th Congress.

“I think the President is just biding his time. I think he has his own timetable as to when he wants this to happen,” Generoso said.

The President, he added, is possibly “hoping there will be more members of the House and the Senate who will be receptive to the idea.”