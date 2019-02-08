Comelec receives 1st COCs from BOL plebiscite Part 2

Last updated on February 8th, 2019 at 07:00 pm

The Commission on Elections (Comelec), serving as the National Board of Canvassers, has received the first batch of certificates of canvass in connection with the second part of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) plebiscite from three municipalities in North Cotabato.

The COCs from the municipalities of Carmen and Tulunan were received by the NPBOC reception committee at the Commission on Election (Comelec) main office in Manila at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The COC from the municipality of Pigcawayan arrived shortly at 5:20 p.m.

The NPBOC reception committee said it is anticipating four more COCs will be arriving in Manila on Saturday.

The NPBOC is currently waiting for five of the eight COCs from the second BOL plebiscite.

These include COC from the province of Lanao del Norte and the North Cotobato municipalities of Aleosan, Kabacan, Midsayap, and Pikit.

The NBPOC reconvened for a short time on Thursday, where it announced it will be postpone its activity until most COCs from the second plebiscite arrives in Manila.

It is scheduled to start the national canvassing on Feb. 11, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Over 600,000 votes are expected to be canvassed for the second plebiscite, which will determine the additional areas to be included in soon-to-be created Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Based on the outcome of the first plebiscite on Jan. 21, the BARMM will comprise the provinces of the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and Cotabato City.