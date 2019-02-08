Bishops unconvinced by Bato’s apology for drug war casualties

Last updated on February 8th, 2019 at 08:14 pm

Church officials said former Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s attempt to ask for forgiveness for the bloody anti-illegal drug war of the government is a publicity stunt without the accompanying penance.

During the Walk for Life press briefing, Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP)- Episcopal Commission on the Laity Chairman Bishop Broderick Pabillo said they welcome Dela Rosa’s admission of his role in the deaths of drug suspects.

But he said the act still falls short from being authentic contrition.

“It is not enough to admit you committed a mistake especially since the killings continue [of drug suspects] continue. He should use his influence to stop the killings,” Pabillo said.

Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People Chairman Bishop Ruperto Santos was also unconvinced by the sincerity of Dela Rosa’s act.

He said the former police official should provide aid to the families of the victims of the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“What happened to those victims of killings? [He] should do something for them, correct mistakes, and never repeat his mistakes again,” Santos said.

Both Church officials issued the statements after Dela Rosa’s much publicized visit to Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona of the Archdiocese of Caceres last week to ask for forgiveness for the fatalities in the government’s anti-illegal drug drive.

Dela Rosa is running as senator in the 2019 midterm elections.

Pabillo challenge Dela Rosa to use his candidacy to finally stop the drug-related killings.

“As a candidate he should call to stop the tokhang if he is truly wants to reverse or stop the killings,” Pabillo said.

Oplan “Tokhang” or knock and plead in English was launched during Dela Rosa’s administration in the PNP, where the police would go house to house of drug suspects supposedly to appeal to them to stop their illegal activity.

But the controversial police operation was blamed for the rise in extra judicial killings.

Church officials and stakeholders have organized the nationwide Walk for Life event on Feb. 16 to stop the said culture of death. It will be held in Quezon City, Tarlac City, Dagupan City, Cebu, Palo, and in Mindanao.