‘Rice tariff bill to tie hands of government during price spikes’

LESS than 10 days before the rice tariffication bill lapses into law, the Federation of Free Farmers Inc. (FFF) warned that the government would be “inutile” to address price spikes and market failures in the future once the measure takes effect.

FFF National Manager Raul Q. Montemayor said limiting the National Food Authority (NFA) to buffer stocking would render the agency useless at times of “market disruptions,” especially when retail prices of rice are high.

Under the rice tariffication bill, which is mostly based on the Senate’s version, the NFA’s regulatory powers over rice imports would be removed, including its right to purchase the staple from abroad.

Also, the NFA would have to source its rice stockpile through local procurement.

“This means that cheap NFA rice will not be available anymore in the market, unless there is a declared calamity or emergency. Practically all of the rice will now be supplied by private traders and importers,” Montemayor said in a statement on Wednesday.

“If prices start going up, the government will not be able to intervene, unless it declares an emergency,” he added.

Worse, Montemayor said the NFA may find itself in “a tight spot” whenever it seeks to replenish its stockpile at times of thin local supply or output, especially during disasters.

Montemayor added that farmers may not be able to sell rice to the NFA when its warehouses are already full and when traders buy the staple at a low price.

“Even then, it runs the risk of having very little stocks left if an actual emergency like a typhoon hits the country. And the NFA may not be able to easily replenish its buffer stocks, especially if local farmers cannot or do not want to sell to the agency,” he said.

“Similarly, farmers will not be able to depend anymore on the NFA to buy their produce if palay prices are going down. Once the NFA accumulates enough for its buffer stock, it will have to stop buying from farmers. Local traders will now be free to set whatever price they want,” he added.

Due to the removal of its market powers, the NFA may no longer be able to earn money to replenish its stockpile, FFF President Ruben D. Presilda said.

“The NFA was given P7 billion for palay procurement, but that is good for only about 400,000 metric tons, or around 2 percent of total palay production,” he said. “Once the money dries up, NFA will have to stop buying and farmers will then be at the mercy of traders.”

Montemayor said the measure approved by the bicameral conference committee made it easier for the country’s trade partners to sell rice to the Philippines.

Under the bill, the NFA would not anymore require rice importers to secure licenses before being allowed to bring in staple from abroad.

Interested importers would just have to secure a sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance from the Bureau of Plant Industry as proof that the rice being imported is safe for human consumption.

“Government agencies in countries like Indonesia and South Korea have virtual monopolies over rice imports. Almost all countries have some form of regulation over their rice markets even if they have long removed their [quantitative restrictions],” he said.

“Our trading partners in the WTO [World Trade Organization] must be laughing at us for interpreting WTO rules in their favor and making it easier for them to sell their rice to us, while they use every loophole in the rules to protect their own markets,” he added.

The rice tariffication bill was transmitted to President Duterte on January 14 and would lapse into law on February 15 if he will not act on it.