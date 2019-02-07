Health department declares measles outbreak in NCR, Central Luzon; other regions under close watch

The Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed a measles outbreak in National Capital Region (NCR) and Central Luzon.

“We are declaring an outbreak as cases have increased in the past weeks and to strengthen surveillance of new cases and alert mothers and caregivers to be more vigilant,” Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III said.

Based on preliminary data presented by the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, the number of measles cases in NCR from January 1 to 19, 2019, surged to 196 as compared to 20 cases reported in the same period in 2018. For the whole year of 2018, NCR registered 3,646 measles cases as against 351 cases registered in 2017.

Duque said that at the San Lazaro Hospital alone, there were already 55 registered fatalities aged between three months to four years old.

Meanwhile, the DOH in Central Luzon has recorded 253 suspected cases of measles.

In an interview, Assistant Secretary Eric Tayag said that they are still verifying the data in Central Luzon.

He, however, described the outbreak as very alarming since the ailment is an airborne disease.

“With the vaccine, we could have prevented measles and supposedly nobody should die of measles,” Tayag lamented.

Health personnel from the national, regional, and local levels, are already conducting a house-to-house survey, active case-finding, and an outbreak response immunization activities in nearby barangays, a knowledge, attitudes and practices survey, health teachings on vaccine and vaccine-preventable diseases, and collected and sent specimens for laboratory confirmation to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Meanwhile, Duque reiterated to parents and caregivers that measles vaccinations “are safe and have been in use worldwide for decades now.”

“Please bring your children to the nearest health center for free vaccination,” Duque said.

Duque also urged health workers to reach out to parents to provide them the best available information to allay fears, rectify misconceptions and encourage vaccination.

The NCR is composed of 16 cities and one municipality. These are the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Quezon, Marikina, Pasig, Taguig, Makati, Manila, Mandaluyong, San Juan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas and Muntinlupa, and the lone municipality of Pateros.

Related to this health threat, other regions under tight watch by the DOH include Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6,7, 8, 9, CAR and Caraga. These regions need to, likewise, scale-up their response against measles and have all unvaccinated children vaccinated against measles, a proven effective and safe measure to further stop its spread, is required, Duque said.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It is transferred from person-to-person by sneezing, coughing and close personal contact. Its signs and symptoms include cough, runny nose, red eyes/conjunctivitis, fever, skin rashes lasting for more than three days.