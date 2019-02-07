Death penalty for drug possession at parties? House pushing it

Last updated on February 7th, 2019 at 12:42 am

The House of Representatives on Wednesday reconsidered on second and third reading approval the House Bill 8909, which seeks to reimpose death penalty for drug possession at social gatherings.

Deputy Majority Leader Wilter Wee Palma II said the bill will be reconsidered to the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs for a review.

The lower chamber approved several bills, including HB 8909, on third and final reading last Monday “even without enough numbers of lawmakers in the plenary,” Senior Deputy Minority Leader Lito Atienza said. But plenary note showed that at least 172 lawmakers have voted to pass HB 8909.

“I move that we recommit House Bill 8909 to the committee on dangerous drugs to allow the committee to introduce necessary amendments,” Palma said.

Under the bill’s Section 13, any person found possessing any dangerous drug during party, or at a social gathering or meeting or in the proximate company of at least two persons, shall suffer the penalty of life imprisonment to death and a fine of P500,000 to P10 million, regardless of the quantity and purity of such dangerous drugs.

The bill seeks to amend Republic Act 9165 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

It also seeks to strengthen drug prevention and control by providing legal presumption, penalizing negligent lessors of properties.

The bill also provides for a legal presumption on who is considered as the importer, financier, and protector or coddler of illegal drugs.

It also provides for a provision to penalize negligent lessors of properties used clandestine laboratories. Lessors of properties will be required to submit documents to avoid their properties from being used for illegal drug purpose.

The measure ensures that Filipino professional and non-professional athletes are drug free, by providing for a mandatory drug testing twice a year.

The bill said if a property is owned by a third person and the same is used as a den, dive, or resort to commit violation of the provisions of RA 9165, criminal liability shall extend to the partner, president, director, manager trustee, estate administrator or officer of the corporation or partnership who consents to or tolerates such violation.

Also, the measure said drug test certificates issued by accredited drug testing centers shall now be valid only up to three months from the original one year, to ensure its reliability.

The bill also increases the composition of the Dangerous Drugs Board from 17 to 20 members.