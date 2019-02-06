‘Murang kuryente’ bill OK’d on 3rd reading

THE House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a measure seeking to reduce the cost of electricity bills down to the household level by allocating parts of the Malampaya Fund for the payment of the stranded contract costs and stranded debts of the National Power Corp. (NPC).

House Committee on Energy Chairman Lord Allan Velasco said House Bill 8869, otherwise known as the “murang kuryente” bill, will allocate about P123 billion from the net national government share of the Malampaya Fund to NPC.

According to Velasco, the projected savings as a result of this measure is about P0.574 per kilowatt-hour, or savings of P115 per month for an average household consuming 200 kWh per month.

Such savings, he says, would mean more money spent on other essential consumer goods, such as rice for the family.

Under the bill, the net national government’s share from Malampaya Fund will be remitted to a special trust fund which will be administered by the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM).

Velasco added that one of the goals of the “Murang Kuryente” bill is also to provide substantial funds to the Philippine National Oil Co.(PNOC) for research and exploration of indigenous energy resources that will ultimately help in lowering electricity rates.

He said the bill also mandates the Joint Congressional Power Commission (JCPC) to exercise oversight function over the implementation of the bill to ensure that the amount allocated is reflected fully as a reduction in the amount of universal charges (UC) being collected from all electricity consumers nationwide from 2020 to 2022.

The Senate has already approved its version of the bill. The two chambers are expected to set the bicameral committee hearing to reconcile their different versions of the proposal.

With this, Rep. Carlos Roman Uybarreta of 1-CARE party-list, one of the principal authors of the bill, said, “considering how many of the provisions of HB 8869 are essentially similar to Senate Bill 1950, it would also be possible for the Department of Energy to undertake preparatory steps for the crafting of the implementing rules and regulations, so that when the bill becomes law, it can be carried out sooner rather than later or even hit the ground running, thereby bringing immediate cost relief to all electricity consumers.”

According to the Epira law, “stranded contract costs of NPC or distribution utility” refer to the excess of the contracted cost of electricity under eligible contracts over the actual selling price of the contracted energy output of such contracts in the market. In electricity billings, the stranded cost is part of the universal charges.” The same law also defines stranded debts of NPC as “any unpaid financial obligations of NPC which have not been liquidated by the proceeds from the sales and privatization of NPC assets.