Cabinet tackling slow farm growth

AFTER the agriculture sector posted lackluster growth last year, the Cabinet is set to reassess today its programs dedicated to fisherfolk and farmers.

Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said in a text message on Tuesday that Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol will “discuss programs to improve lives of farmers and fisherfolk” while the Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) will “discuss [a] program to allow small farmers access to loan facilities” in today’s Cabinet meeting.

To recall, LandBank was criticized by Piñol for failing to provide loans to small farmers.

President Duterte had also ordered LandBank last year to go back to its original mandate of helping farmers and not burden them with too many requirements that are hard to comply with.

Diokno also said last week that the President expressed concern about the agriculture sector dragging down the country’s economy. The Department of Budget and Management is also conducting a study to help the government craft a “solid” strategy to address slow farm production, he added.

The study was originally targeted to be finished in time for the Cabinet meeting, but Diokno told BusinessMirror that it is still not finished.

“No, the statistical analysis is still a work in progress,” he said in a text message when asked if they are ready to present the study during the meeting.

The government would have been able to hit its GDP growth target of 7 percent last year if farm production had expanded by 4 percent, considering the good performance of the Services and Industry sectors in 2018, Diokno earlier said.

Diokno also belied the Department of Agriculture’s claim that a lower budget is the culprit behind the productivity woes of the sector.

Citing historical data from previous administrations, Diokno said the farm sector has already shown that it has the potential to grow by 4 percent even though the increase in spending for the sector was consistently flat.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority indicated that the Agriculture, Hunting, Fishery and Forestry sector grew by 0.8 percent in 2018, slower than the 4 percent recorded in 2017. In contrast, Industry expanded by 6.8 percent, while Services rose by 6.6 percent last year.

In terms of share to GDP last year, the farm sector contributed the least as it accounted for only 6.8 percent. The country’s economy expanded by 6.2 percent in 2018.

Philippine economy was buoyed by the Services sector, which accounted for 48.3 percent of economic growth, followed by Industry with 28.6 percent.

Spending ban exemption

MEANWHILE, Diokno said their memorandum to the President requesting exemption of certain infrastructure projects from election spending ban “is still being finalized.”

After the memorandum is submitted to the President, economic managers are hoping that Duterte will then ask the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to exempt at least the 75 big-ticket projects to avoid delays in the government’s massive infrastructure program.

In line with the law, the Comelec is banning the release, disbursement or expenditures of public funds as well as the construction of public works and delivery of materials from March 29 to May 12.

Yet another crimp on the infrastructure program: the government is currently operating under a reenacted budget, at least for the first quarter of the year, due to Congress’ failure to approve the 2019 national budget before the end of 2018. At least P500 billion worth of big-ticket projects is targeted to start this first quarter.