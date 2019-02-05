Senate set to endorse higher tobacco tax

SENATORS are firming up a consensus favoring upward tobacco tax rate adjustments in a bid to generate additional

revenue to bankroll the government’s Universal Health Care (UHC) program.

Acting on the emerging accord, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian filed Senate Bill (SB) 2177 amending the Revenue Code to increase tobacco tax to P70 per pack that, he said, was intended to “curb cigarette consumption and raise funds for UHC.

“We will earmark the additional tax collection for UHC,” Gatchalian told reporters, adding they are also setting aside funds to “fight [cigarette] smuggling,” in apparent expectation that the higher tax imposition could trigger “more smuggling” schemes, as critics of the next-round excise taxes have stressed.

He added that additional funding is being set aside for enforcement by a dedicated task force to crack down on smugglers’ warehouses.

P25-B illicit trade

Gatchalian cited findings by the Senate Ways and Means Committee chaired by Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara that illicit cigarettes confiscated were estimated to be worth up to P25 billion, with smuggled alcohol products “a far second” at P3-billion.

“We are thinking of earmarking P1.2 billion to fight smuggling,” said Gatchalian, indicating that bulk of the fund will go to enforcement.

He added that even if the government spent P2 billion (for enforcement), “we expect a payback” from checking cigarettes, given that “P17-billion lost revenue were recovered from right enforcement.”

The senator said he filed the proposed remedial legislation (SB 2177) amending the Tax Code to generate additional revenue from the tobacco excise tax, even as he voiced concern that “the Filipinos’ penchant for cigarettes remained high despite the current P35 per pack excise tax on tobacco products.”

Minimal reduction

In a separate statement, Gatchalian cited data from the Global Adult Tobacco Survey from 2009 to 2015 showing that implementation of the P35 per pack tobacco excise tax in the country had resulted in only a 5-percent

reduction in the number of Filipino smokers relative to the entire population.

However, the same data shows that the average number of cigarettes consumed per day has increased marginally, from 10.6 in 2009 to 11 in 2015. “Such figures show that while the prevalence of smoking among Filipinos has decreased, the intensity—as shown by the average number of cigarettes consumed per smoker per day—did not. This situation prevailed even if the tax burden on consumers almost doubled during this six-year period,” he added.

Gatchalian noted that the failure of the current excise tax to produce a significant drop in daily cigarette consumption “shows the inelasticity of demand for cigarettes.”

He said SB 2177 seeks to increase tobacco excise tax to P70 per pack by 2020, followed by a 9-percent annual increase in succeeding years. This, according to Gatchalian, is the optimal rate that would give the government the maximum revenue, adding that the proposed rate is expected to increase the average price of a pack of cigarettes from P79.03 to P114.03.

At the same time, the senator projected that the government is likely to generate an estimated additional revenue of P35 billion to P45 billion with the implementation of the P70 per pack tobacco excise tax, and another P5 billion to P6 billion once the 9-percent annual tax increase on tobacco products takes into effect.

Health perspective

From the health perspective, Gatchalian pointed out that the bill aims to decrease the current number of smokers by 1 million; reduce the number of premature deaths of current smokers by half a million; avert approximately 600,000 future smokers from 10.7 million to 10.1 million; and prevent premature deaths of future smokers by 200,000 from 5.3 million to 5.1 million.

According to Gatchalian, “increasing the excise tax on tobacco products will also help finance the funding gap to implement the UHC bill. The Department of Health estimated that P257 billion is needed to implement the UHC on the first year, with an average additional amount of P90 billion to P100 billion per year to sustain the UHC over a period of five years.”

He added that the remedial legislation will “help raise the needed revenues to sustain and enhance the proposed primary care system for Filipinos, while promoting better health and healthier lifestyles.”