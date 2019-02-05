‘Reversal in policy rate course done before’

A TURNAROUND of monetary-policy action is “not something unthinkable” from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for 2019, a private economist said, noting that the Monetary Board pulled off a similar string of moves back in 2008 to 2009.

ING Bank Manila senior economist Nicholas Mapa said the BSP may consider a “slight reversal” from its ultra-agressive stance in 2018, as inflation pressures dissipate and as growth numbers start to slow.

Mapa’s statement came on the heels of BSP Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo’s statements to reporters, saying that the Central Bank is not keen on “immediately reversing the course” of monetary policy.

In 2018, the BSP made aggressive back-to-back hikes to their monetary-policy rate to the tune of 175 basis points in the May-to- November period of the year. This was to address the accelerating trend of inflation then.

“You don’t immediately reverse course. I think you have to give yourself a few more observations and make sure that what you intend to achieve is in the process of being achieved,” Guinigundo recently told reporters.

“We want to make sure that we go back to the 2 to 4 percent inflation target but if you simply reduce the RR [reserve requirement] or reduce the policy rate in order to reverse what you did in 2018, [that] will be bad economic or monetary policy,” he added.

While Mapa said the BSP will keep its monetary-policy rates unchanged in their upcoming meeting on Thursday, a rate cut is not out of the realm of possibilities for the Central Bank for this year, as a similar pattern was seen 10

years ago.

“In 2008, the tandem of high domestic rice prices and a global crude oil spike forced inflation well past the BSP’s then 3-5 percent inflation target. Price pressures pushed headline inflation to 10.5 percent with the BSP rattling off a series of rate hikes, 25 basis points [bps] in June, 50 basis points in July and 25 basis points in August 2008 to anchor inflation expectations and to stave off second-round effects,” Mapa said.

“Seeing price pressures stalling, the BSP reversed course very quickly, pausing at one meeting before slashing reserve requirements in November and reducing policy rates by 50 bps, only four meetings after it last hiked,” he added.

Mapa called 2018 a “bad case of dé jà vu” with inflation shooting past the 2-4 percent target with the usual suspects to blame: rice shortages and oil price spikes, both enough to cause inflation targets to be breached and the BSP to deliver rate hikes.

“By all accounts, the Central Bank will likely keep the powder dry at its Thursday meeting, espousing data dependence and the need for more data points to validate that the recent tightening is doing its job. But given that the sole reason for hiking policy rates was to snuff out inflation, with inflation slowing and the economy losing some steam, perhaps a slight reversal from its ultra-aggressive stance may be warranted in the coming months,” Mapa said.

“Back in 2008 to 2009, the BSP paused at only one policy meeting before unleashing what was one of the most abrupt and aggressive rate cut cycle to rally sagging growth momentum in Central Bank history. Perhaps, an abrupt about-face is not something unthinkable. After all, the BSP did just that a mere 10 years ago to save the Philippine economy,” he added.

The Monetary Board is scheduled to have their policy meeting on Thursday, February 7. This will be the first monetary policy-setting meeting for the year.