5 suspects in Sulu church blasts yield–PNP chief

Five suspects involved in the twin bombings in Jolo more than a week ago that killed 23 people and wounded more than 90 others have successively yielded to security forces in Sulu, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar D. Albayalde said on Monday.

The suspects, all members of the Ajang-ajang group of the Abu Sayyaf, surrendered to police and military forces as a result of relentless manhunt operations against them in the province.

Albayalde identified the five as Kammah Pae alias “Kamah;” Albaji Kisae Gadjali alias “Awag,” Rajan Bakil Gadjali alias “Radjan;” Kaisar Bakil Gadjali alias “Isal;” and Salit Alih alias “Papong.”

Kamah, who had been tagged earlier in the bombings of the Jolo cathedral, surrendered to Army forces in Sulu on Saturday, while the four yielded to members of the police team investigating the bombings.

“The five suspects belong to a group of 22 Abu Sayyaf personalities led by Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan that are believed responsible and conspired for the terrorist attack at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral where 23 persons died and 95 others were wounded,” Albayalde said during a news briefing.

“Fourteen more suspects remain at large, including the mastermind Sawadjaan, while three others, including the two Asian suicide bombers had been killed,” he added.

Among the suspects who are at large other than Sawadjaan are Makrim Habbisi; Barak Ingug, Usman alias “Ubin,” an alias “Arab Puti” and nine unidentified others. Another suspect, Ommal Yusop, was earlier killed in a follow-up operation in Sulu.

Albayalde said that Pae and the four others who are already in police custody performed “individual roles” in the twin explosions.

He said that Pae had denied any role in the bombings. However Albayalde said that Pae’s four arrested colleagues have talked about his role in the deadly blasts.

The PNP chief said Pae was the one who escorted the two alleged Indonesian suicide bombers to the Jolo cathedral, backing up earlier reports that the explosions were suicide bombings.

He also said that investigating team recovered from Pae’s house assembled homemade bombs and components.

Albayalde said that police investigators have already established the sequence of events leading to the January 27 bombings.

He said that on January 8, a certain Muksin and Usman attempted to assemble an improvised explosive device at Barangay Latih in Patikul, Sulu, but abandoned the effort. Four days later, Sawadjaan met Usman and Barak met Bastiong, Patikul and gave them funds for the bombing mission.

On January 21, an “Asian couple” who were holed out in Lampinigan Island sailed via a pump boat to Jolo.

At 5 p.m. on January 26, the couple, each toting black trolley bags were escorted to Barangay Latih, Patikul, and were later escorted to Jolo.

“At 8:28 a.m., the following morning, it is believed that the Indonesian woman detonated the first IED [improvised explosive device] inside the Jolo cathedral, while the man detonated the second IED at the church entrance seconds later,” said Albayalde.

The PNP chief said that based on the fragments and components recovered at the crime scene, the two detonated bombs were made from common GI pipes that served as casing containing “possibly” ammonium nitrate fuel oil as “primary explosive charge.”

He said the ammonium nitrate was “possibly boosted by secondary high explosives, possibly PETN, TNT or RDX” that characterized the shattering effect.

Meanwhile, in Maguindanao, 10 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Liberation Front (BIFF) under the Karialan faction have surrendered to soldiers over the weekend.

The bandits were identified as Commander Gani Saligan, 4th Brigade Commander of the 2nd Division, BIFF and his men Rafael Asim; Ksain Bantilan; Alex Datungan; Aladin Saligan; Longs Bantilan; Elmer Mangatog; Alan Saligan; Muhammid Maslamama; and Kanaw Maslamama.