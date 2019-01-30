‘Slow action on integration puts Asean at trade risk’

EUROPEAN firms want the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to hasten its economic integration to improve trade facilitation within the region, an international business leader said on Tuesday.

Investors from the European Union are insisting that the Asean prioritize its economic integration to ensure stability in the face of a global trade breakdown. EU-Asean Business Council Executive Director Chris Humphrey said EU firms in the region share a general sentiment the integration is making little to no progress.

He warned that the regional bloc could miss numerous trade and investment opportunities and be exposed to the volatility of the global economy—brought about by the virtual trade war between the United States and China—if Asean integration is further neglected.

“The Philippines, in chairing the Asean [in 2017], was making a start on that [and] came up with some very good objectives in the region, [such as] lowering the cost of trade transaction by 10 percent and doubling intra-Asean trade by 2025. There has been no progress on that so far,” Humphrey said.

Merchandise trade by the Asean amounted to $2.2 trillion in 2016, of which 23.1 percent was between the regional bloc’s member-states.

Under the integration, the Asean is targeting to reduce cost of trade transaction by 10 percent by 2020 and double intra-Asean trade by 2025. Humphrey argued these targets are far from reach, as economies in the region allegedly failed to implement any significant reforms in customs procedure and reduce nontariff measures in 2018.

Humphrey recommended that Asean member-states further remove trade barriers and streamline customs procedures to improve transaction volume within the region.

Otherwise, the regional bloc could fall into the trap of being too dependent on the global economy now challenged by the trade conflict between the US and China, the business leader said. He explained that too much exposure to the global economy will hamper the strong growth pace of Asean economies.

In the 2018 EU-Asean Business Sentiment Survey by the EU-Asean Business Council, only 12 percent of European firms said they feel the Asean is inching closer to its objective of a single market and production base.

The poll, which covered 338 respondents, also reported 54 percent of EU businesses found the integration process too slow. Further, it claimed only 42 percent of European firms in the region were affected positively by the integration.

The Asean economic integration envisions a regional bloc that has a single market and production base, a competitive investment regime, with equitable economic development, and fully harmonized with the global economy.

“The overall economic picture is good, but the Asean has to seize that opportunity it has now and make faster progress in regional integration. Otherwise, the window of opportunity will close very quickly,” Humphrey said.