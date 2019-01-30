‘Proposals to lower criminal age liability unduly target poor’

ALUMNI of the University of the Philippines School of Economics (UPSE) expressed “grave concern” over the efforts of lawmakers to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility (MACR) to 12 years old.

In a position paper, the 73 alumni of the UPSE questioned the effectiveness of MACR legislation in deterring crime and participation of juveniles in criminal activities.

The UPSE alumni also called on lawmakers to junk the bills as these “fail the criteria” they have set in terms of “discernment, consistency of legislation, effectiveness and efficiency, fairness and social norms.”

They warned that more children from poor families will be on the losing end once the proposal is enacted.

“We, alumni, of the University of the Philippines School of Economics, express our grave concern over House Bill 8858, otherwise known as ‘An Act Expanding the Scope of the Reformation and Rehabilitation of Children in Conflict with the Law and Strengthening the Social Reintegration Programs.’ We likewise voice our serious concern over the Senate counterpart bills that are similar in content to HB 8858. These are Senate Bills 1603 and 2026,” their position paper read.

They said the proposal merely addresses the technique that uses juveniles as accessories to commit crimes, and warned that criminals will adapt and will use a different strategy and technique in response to the change in the law.

“Lowering the age of criminal responsibility does not deter commission of the crime because the criminal will look for an alternative way to commit the crime. He can, for example, deploy other children who are below 12 years old to commit the crime,” it read. “Using children between the age of 12 years old and 18 years old to commit crime will not stop either.”

Instead of pushing for the measure, the group urged the government to step up efforts to capture and convict criminals, which will make punishment of crimes credible.

Citing statistics from the Philippine National Police from January 2002 to December 2012, the UPSE alumni said children committed only 2 percent of the total number of crimes.

“To be sure, the main causes of crime, especially crimes against property where children are involved, include poverty, lack of education and lack of productive opportunities or gainful employment. Thus, the majority of children who commit crime come from the poor,” the paper read.

“The predictable outcome of further reducing the minimum age of criminal responsibility is having more children from poor families being detained or imprisoned. A sledgehammer is being used to crack a nut, as it were, considering that the children account for a tiny fraction of total crimes,” it added.

Although the group acknowledged that the existing Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006 has weaknesses, it said the law causes the “least harm” in comparison to pending measures lowering the MACR. “We instead urge our legislators to affirm the implementation of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006 and seek ways to improve its practice by emphasizing restorative, not punitive, justice,” the paper read.

On Monday, the measure was approved by the House of Representatives on third and final reading. President Duterte and Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo have already expressed their support for the measure.

The initial version of the House bill sought to lower the MACR to nine years old, but this was changed after it sparked outrage from various groups and critics.