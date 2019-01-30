PHL scores low in public sector corruption index

ANOMALIES in the Philippine government were still pervasive last year, as the country scored below average in an annual index measuring public-sector corruption.

The Philippines scored a dismal 36 points in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2018 by

nongovernment Transparency International. This put the country at 99th—tied with Albania, Bahrain, Colombia, Tanzania and Thailand—in a survey that covered

180 countries and territories.

Still, the score was a slight improvement from the 34 points the Philippines got in the 2017 cycle, as well as the ranking that was previously at 111th.

The country, however, fared below the global average score of 43 points, and was right at the middle with Thailand when pitted against fellow Southeast Asian economies. Singapore (85 points) placed 3rd overall in the index, trailed by Brunei Darussalam (63 points) at 31st, Malaysia (47 points) at 61st and Indonesia (38 points) at 89th.

On the other hand, Vietnam (33 points) placed 117th, Lao PDR (29 points) at 132nd, Myanmar (29 points) at 132nd and Cambodia (20 points) at 161st.

According to Transparency International, over two-thirds of countries scored below 50 points, and only 20 economies made significant improvements, including Estonia and Cote d’Ivoire.

Transparency International Managing Director Patricia Moreira said corruption undermines democracy, and the weakening of democracy makes institutions less able to control anomalies in the public sector.

“With many democratic institutions under threat across the globe—often by leaders with authoritarian and populist tendencies—we need to do more to strengthen checks and balances and protect citizens’ rights,” Moreira said.

The index, which rates 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of government corruption according to experts and businessmen, uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is cleanest. Denmark and New Zealand topped the survey with 88 points and 87 points, respectively.