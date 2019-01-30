National government debt expanded to P7.292 trillion as of end-December–BTr

THE outstanding debt of the national government as of end-December 2018 reached P7.292 trillion, 9.6 percent higher than the P6.652 trillion recorded in 2017, due to higher domestic borrowings, according to data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Compared to the end-November debt level of P7.195 trillion, the figure recorded last month was higher by 1.3 percent, data from the BTr showed.

Despite the increase, the BTr said the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio contracted to 41.9 percent in December, from 42.1 percent a year ago. It is lower than the program of 42.1 percent.

“The lower debt-to-GDP ratio is due to the moderate increment in debt as a result of prudent cash and debt management and steady economic growth,” the BTr said.

In December, domestic debt settled at P4.776 trillion, 7.6 percent higher than last year’s P4.441 trillion. The figure was also 1.5 percent higher than the November level of P4.707 trillion.

“For the month, the rise in domestic debt level was due to the net issuance of government securities amounting to P68.79 billion and peso depreciation that increased the value of onshore dollar bonds,” the BTr said in a statement.

The government’s borrowings from offshore lenders expanded by 13.8 percent to P2.515 trillion, from last year’s P2.211 trillion. On a monthly basis, the amount was 1.2 percent higher than the P2.487 trillion recorded in November.

“Forex [foreign exchange] fluctuations on both dollar- and third-currency denominated debt contributed the biggest increment to external debt amounting to P8.26 billion and P14.33 billion, respectively, along with net availments on foreign loans, which added P6.02 billion,” the BTr said.

The government’s total guaranteed obligations as of December reached P487.586 billion, or 2 percent higher than the P478.113 billion recorded in 2017. Compared to the P471.79 billion recorded in November, the December figure posted an expansion of 3.3 percent.

Broken down, domestic guaranteed debt stood at P197.537 billion, while external guaranteed debt amounted to P290.049 billion in December.

According to the BTr, 34.5 percent of the total debt stock were sourced externally, while 65.50 percent were borrowed onshore.