House okays medical marijuana bill on 3rd and final reading

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday endorsed for Senate approval the controversial medical marijuana bill.

Voting 163 affirmative, five negative and three abstentions, the lower chamber approved on third and final reading House Bill 6517 or the Philippine Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act, which seeks to amend Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The bill seeks to legalize and regulate the use of medical cannabis to benefits patients suffering from debilitating diseases while authorizing public and private research entities to undertake research on the medical use of cannabis.

The measure mandates the Department of Health (DOH) to be the principal regulatory agency for medical cannabis, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as the monitoring and regulatory body in the dispensation of medical cannabis.

It also establishes in the DOH an advisory committee on medical use of cannabis which shall serve as the advisory body in the formulation and implementation of policies and regulations.

The bill provides criteria for one to be a qualified medical cannabis physician, patient and caregiver.

It also provides for the licensing and operation of Medical Cannabis Compassionate Center and Medical Cannabis Research and Safety Compliance Center.

It authorizes the University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health, the Health Sciences Center of the UP System, the Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care and other organizations to conduct research on the use of medical cannabis.

The bill, meanwhile, requires the secretary of Health to submit to the President and to Congress an annual report which shall contain basic information on the use of cannabis.

Prohibited acts

The measure, however, provides penalties for the commission of prohibited acts.

At present, marijuana is tagged as a prohibited substance, just like methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, cocaine and heroin, under the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Under the law, mere possession of at least 500 grams of marijuana, or at least 10 grams of marijuana concentrate (resin or resin oil), is punishable by life in prison plus a fine of up to P10 million.

Carrying lesser quantities of the drug is punishable by 12 to 20 years in prison plus a fine of up to P500,000.

Earlier, Isabela Rep. Rodolfo Albano III, principal author of House Bill 6517, said Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, had promised to conduct hearings on the proposal.

The bill faces rough sailing in the Senate, however, where key members led by Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III have vowed to block its passage.

Albano said the bill should not be deemed in any manner to advocate, authorize, promote, or legally or socially accept the use of cannabis or marijuana for any nonmedical use.

Earlier, Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza warned that the legalization of medical marijuana would open the floodgates to abuse and addiction and create an unwanted public health emergency in the country.